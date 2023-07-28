US legislators seek pledge on election timeframe Jim Costa urges end to establishment’s interference in Pakistani politics.

.,.,.,July 28, 2023WASHINGTON: US lawmakers have suggested neutral monitoring to ensure that the next elections in Pakistan are fair and free, while at least one of them demanded that “the oversight should come from the United Nations”.The Wednesday afternoon briefing at the Rayburn building in the US Congress on ‘Human Rights and Democracy in Pakistan’, jointly sponsored by Democrat congressmen Brad Sherman and Jim Costa, saw discussion focused on four key points: human rights and democracy; free and fair elections monitored by international observers; the importance of a free media and protecting journalists; and, the impact of internal politics on US-Pakistan relations.Half of about a dozen speakers at the event were members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, meaning they have the ability to influence US foreign policy.Some also urged Pakistan to repeal or change the blasphemy law, which, according to Mr Sherman “is used as a tool against the minorities”, while Pakistani authorities were also urged not to try civilians in military courts, as the international community would never endorse it.Pictures of missing journalist Imran Riaz and imprisoned PTI supporter Khadija Shah were placed on the sides of the hall as videos of alleged police brutalities against PTI workers were showed on a TV monitor.In his opening remarks, Congressman Sherman said he was there “not to wade into Pakistani politics, but to advocate for democracy and human rights”.He claimed that some of those arrested after May 9 might have been involved in violent activities, but the majority was protesting peacefully. “The crackdown [against them] is aimed at democracy,” he claimed.Talking about the “detention and disappearance” of journalists, he said: “Imran Riaz’s captors should at least let his family know where he is.”Co-sponsor Jim Costa claimed that Pakistan’s brief history had “two constants”: corruption and the establishment’s interference in politics. He urged all stakeholders to “make efforts to end this” arrangement and “bring the changes we all want to see.”Kweisi Mfume, who has been a member of the House since 1987 and has visited Pakistan on several occasions, said that the country “must shine the way to show that it’s really a democracy.”Congressmen Sherman, Costa and others urged the Pakistani government to announce an election date and allow international monitoring to ensure the process is “free, fair and transparent,” Congressman Mfume added: “The oversight should come from the United Nations.”Mr Mfume is one of the most influential members of Congress, associated with at least seven committees and six caucuses. He is also a former president of America’s largest rights group, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).Congressman Mike Levin underlined the need for ensuring that human rights and democratic values “are upheld in countries like Pakistan, where violations are common.”Congressman Ted Lieu noted that Pakistan was “a critical US ally” and upholding human rights and democracy would further strengthen this relationship.Congressman Adam Schiff emphasised the need to “stand up for democracy, freedom of speech and human rights.” He also suggested announcing a date for elections.Congressman Eric Swalwell said he had sent a letter to the Pakistani ambassador in Washington about Imran Riaz’s whereabouts, as he wanted to see him return home. “We pick no sides. We are on the side of democracy and human rights,” he said.Congresswoman Judy Chu said America’s alliance with Pakistan was important for safety and security in South Asia and “what has been happening in Pakistan now is a threat to its own security.”Addressing the organisers of the event, Congressman Lou Correa said: “We need your help to understand the situation, so that we can be better policy makers.”Apart from Mr Sherman and Mr Costa, Dr Asif Mahmood, a Pakistani-American from California who is also a Democrat candidate for Congress, was also among the hosts.The event was well-attended considering it was a weekday, and the State Department sent two representatives, while at least five people from the Pakistan Embassy in Washington were also present on the occasion.Since the event was invite-only, a lot of aspiring audience members were refused entry.