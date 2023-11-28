US-Led NATO Got 200,000 Ukrainians Slaughtered; Ex-Zelensky Advisor Threatens ‘Strong Counterplay’​

People look at different conflicts from their perceived notions.

Should Ukraine have surrendered without a fight? Did appeasing nations ever work? You can either answer this is the positive or negative dependingon which side you belong. Russia Ukraine and Israel Palestine is the perfect example how nations twist facts to their leanings.

India and Indians are pro Russia mostly but let me objectively analyse this situation, didn't Russia guarantee not interfering in Ukraine if they gave up their nukes?

Pro Russian government was oustered as an aftermath of Euromaidan. Russia took action a year after as they saw they can no longer Influence/control Ukraine. Crimea was taken, separatist elements were supported economically and both directly by moving "green men" ie. Russian soldiers into Ukraine and passing them of as Ukrainians. It is no hidden objective that Russia aims to establish the former USSR with Russia as the Central power. Georgian and Chechen are examples of similar techniques being employed.

Viet Cong fought tirelessly for 20yrs against an massively superior west by employing Guerilla tactics, they were supported by the Soviets and thousands of lives were lost on both sides.



Also west started supported Ukraine after an year during which Ukraine proved that they were willing to fight and Zelensky famously quoted "bring me weapons not a flight outside the country". The current events are beneficial to the west but the core issue is of Ukrainian sovereignty which only Ukrainians can protect.

Does this mean that Russians and Ukrainians don't evade conscription? They do that on both sides. Both sides are losing soldiers to the meat grinder.



Let's consider India, China and Tibet, pre incorporation of Tibet by China, Tibet was a buffer zone between China and India, rest is history.