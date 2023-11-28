What's new

US-Led NATO Got 200,000 Ukrainians Slaughtered; Ex-Zelensky Advisor Threatens ‘Strong Counterplay’

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
65,660
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

US-Led NATO Got 200,000 Ukrainians Slaughtered; Ex-Zelensky Advisor Threatens ‘Strong Counterplay’​

By Vijainder K Thakur

November 27, 2023

boris-johnson


Johnson with Zelensky


In his latest Telegram post, Oleksiy Arestovych, Former Advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine, claims that Kyiv had won the war at the end of March 2022, when Boris Johnson pressured the Ukrainian leadership to continue fighting Russia.

The Ukrainian leadership’s decision to accept Boris Johnson’s advice resulted in an additional “couple of hundred thousand people” dying.

Arestovich’s startling acknowledgment of 2,00,000 Ukrainian fatalities is painfully in line with objective casualty estimates by many analysts. Arestovich squarely blames US/NATO’s failure to supply Ukraine weapons to win the war against Russia for the unnecessary Ukrainian fatalities and the failure of the Ukrainian forces to defeat Russia.

In his post, Arestovich refers to the recent interview by David Arakhamia and General Zaluzhny’s article in the Economist. Speaking to journalist Natalya Moseychuk, David Arakhamia, faction leader of Servant of the People and head of the Ukrainian delegation at the peace talks in Istanbul in March-April 2022, revealed that the Russian delegation promised Kyiv peace in exchange for refusing to join NATO. However, when the delegation returned from Istanbul, “Boris Johnson came to Kyiv and said that we would not sign anything with them at all, and let’s just fight.”

Ukraine’s Army Commander-in-Chief, Valery Zaluzhny, in his article acknowledged that Ukraine’s counteroffensive had totally bogged down in the trenches. “There will most likely be no deep and beautiful breakthrough,” the commander said.

Arestovich interprets the article as stating that the “army did what it could, and the politicians are responsible for the continuation of the war. They should look for a way out of the strategic impasse, and when they find it and formulate it, the army will execute it.

Timing Of The Revelations

Arestovich alludes that the Boris Johnson revelation was orchestrated by Zelensky.
“Zelensky seems to have decided to divide responsibility (for Ukraine’s battlefield reversals) between Johnson and Zaluzhny,” he writes in his Telegram post.

Responsibility For Ukrainian Reverses

Arestovich then alludes that it’s not anyone in Ukraine who is responsible for Ukrainian reversals along the battlefront, rather, it is the West that goaded Ukraine to continue the fight.
“The real responsibility lies with those who promised us, Ukraine, real support for waging a real, big war and did not provide it.”

Victory Claim

Arestovich then goes on to pull a rabbit out of his hat, claiming that by the end of March 2022, Ukraine had won the war with minimal Western support.
“We broke the personnel army of the Russian Federation and the invasion plan, with minimal help from the West: the first Rammstein – as early as April 26, the first serious deliveries – the end of June.
“This war of ours could well have ended with the Istanbul Agreements, and a couple of hundred thousand people would have been alive.”

“And then the second war began,” he adds.
“And this second war, we could not have won without airplanes and long-range missiles and a five times larger volume of supplies for the Ground Forces.


Western Betrayal

Arestovich contends that Ukraine “paid a huge price” because the West misled Ukraine over the nature of support. He feels there is more bad news for Ukraine – it will now be pressured to sign a peace agreement that involves ceding four of its provinces.

Finally, Arestovich says that the burden of resolving the conflict must fall on “those who threw us into a big war, promised full support, and left us without it.”

Ominously, Arestovich ends his post by saying, “But this situation gives us an opportunity for a strong counterplay.”

Arestovich’s reference to an “opportunity for a strong counterplay” was made in the context of the US/NATO refusal to give Ukraine what it needs to win the war.

As such, it is likely intended to pressurize the US/NATO. It’s conceivable that the veiled threat had backing – If not of Zelensky, then a powerful Ukrainian faction that is ready to lock horns with the US/NATO!

www.eurasiantimes.com

US-Led NATO Got 200,000 Ukrainians Slaughtered; Ex-Zelensky Advisor Threatens 'Strong Counterplay'

In his latest Telegram post, Oleksiy Arestovych, Former Advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine, claims that Kyiv had won the war at the end of March 2022, when Boris Johnson pressured the Ukrainian leadership to continue fighting Russia. The Ukrainian leadership’s decision to accept...
www.eurasiantimes.com www.eurasiantimes.com
 
lol

tell this to the brainwashed boob tubes who fell for western controlled media nonsense
 
beijingwalker said:

US-Led NATO Got 200,000 Ukrainians Slaughtered; Ex-Zelensky Advisor Threatens ‘Strong Counterplay’​

By Vijainder K Thakur

November 27, 2023

boris-johnson


Johnson with Zelensky


In his latest Telegram post, Oleksiy Arestovych, Former Advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine, claims that Kyiv had won the war at the end of March 2022, when Boris Johnson pressured the Ukrainian leadership to continue fighting Russia.

The Ukrainian leadership’s decision to accept Boris Johnson’s advice resulted in an additional “couple of hundred thousand people” dying.

Arestovich’s startling acknowledgment of 2,00,000 Ukrainian fatalities is painfully in line with objective casualty estimates by many analysts. Arestovich squarely blames US/NATO’s failure to supply Ukraine weapons to win the war against Russia for the unnecessary Ukrainian fatalities and the failure of the Ukrainian forces to defeat Russia.

In his post, Arestovich refers to the recent interview by David Arakhamia and General Zaluzhny’s article in the Economist. Speaking to journalist Natalya Moseychuk, David Arakhamia, faction leader of Servant of the People and head of the Ukrainian delegation at the peace talks in Istanbul in March-April 2022, revealed that the Russian delegation promised Kyiv peace in exchange for refusing to join NATO. However, when the delegation returned from Istanbul, “Boris Johnson came to Kyiv and said that we would not sign anything with them at all, and let’s just fight.”

Ukraine’s Army Commander-in-Chief, Valery Zaluzhny, in his article acknowledged that Ukraine’s counteroffensive had totally bogged down in the trenches. “There will most likely be no deep and beautiful breakthrough,” the commander said.

Arestovich interprets the article as stating that the “army did what it could, and the politicians are responsible for the continuation of the war. They should look for a way out of the strategic impasse, and when they find it and formulate it, the army will execute it.

Timing Of The Revelations

Arestovich alludes that the Boris Johnson revelation was orchestrated by Zelensky.
“Zelensky seems to have decided to divide responsibility (for Ukraine’s battlefield reversals) between Johnson and Zaluzhny,” he writes in his Telegram post.

Responsibility For Ukrainian Reverses

Arestovich then alludes that it’s not anyone in Ukraine who is responsible for Ukrainian reversals along the battlefront, rather, it is the West that goaded Ukraine to continue the fight.
“The real responsibility lies with those who promised us, Ukraine, real support for waging a real, big war and did not provide it.”

Victory Claim

Arestovich then goes on to pull a rabbit out of his hat, claiming that by the end of March 2022, Ukraine had won the war with minimal Western support.
“We broke the personnel army of the Russian Federation and the invasion plan, with minimal help from the West: the first Rammstein – as early as April 26, the first serious deliveries – the end of June.
“This war of ours could well have ended with the Istanbul Agreements, and a couple of hundred thousand people would have been alive.”

“And then the second war began,” he adds.
“And this second war, we could not have won without airplanes and long-range missiles and a five times larger volume of supplies for the Ground Forces.


Western Betrayal

Arestovich contends that Ukraine “paid a huge price” because the West misled Ukraine over the nature of support. He feels there is more bad news for Ukraine – it will now be pressured to sign a peace agreement that involves ceding four of its provinces.

Finally, Arestovich says that the burden of resolving the conflict must fall on “those who threw us into a big war, promised full support, and left us without it.”

Ominously, Arestovich ends his post by saying, “But this situation gives us an opportunity for a strong counterplay.”

Arestovich’s reference to an “opportunity for a strong counterplay” was made in the context of the US/NATO refusal to give Ukraine what it needs to win the war.

As such, it is likely intended to pressurize the US/NATO. It’s conceivable that the veiled threat had backing – If not of Zelensky, then a powerful Ukrainian faction that is ready to lock horns with the US/NATO!

www.eurasiantimes.com

US-Led NATO Got 200,000 Ukrainians Slaughtered; Ex-Zelensky Advisor Threatens 'Strong Counterplay'

In his latest Telegram post, Oleksiy Arestovych, Former Advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine, claims that Kyiv had won the war at the end of March 2022, when Boris Johnson pressured the Ukrainian leadership to continue fighting Russia. The Ukrainian leadership’s decision to accept...
www.eurasiantimes.com www.eurasiantimes.com
Click to expand...
Too much shit
The reality is,
Russia starts the war years ago before full scale invasion. It annexed Crimea. It annexed Ukraine eastern parts. It supports the terror of the separatists.
USSR, Russia never opposed NATO expansion. There are number of agreements with Russia including the signature of Putin. Then Putin changed his minds when the oil price subdued.
Ukraine was willing to accept neutrality in exchange for security guarantees by the west, but all occupied territories must return to Ukraine.
 
Viet said:
Too much shit
The reality is,
Russia starts the war years ago before full scale invasion. It annexed Crimea. It annexed Ukraine eastern parts. It supports the terror of the separatists.
USSR, Russia never opposed NATO expansion. Until Putin changed his minds when the oil price subdued.
Click to expand...
Russia only did it after Ukraine took a strong pro west, anti Russia stance . Kazakhstan has more Russians, why Russia doesn't attack Kazakhstan?
 
beijingwalker said:
Russia only did it after Ukraine took a strong pro west, anti Russia stance . Kazakhstan has more Russians, why Russia doesn't attack Kazakhstan?
Click to expand...
You invade a country because your neighbor is pro west? We live in a jungle? Why pro west? I can make a guess: because lots of people in Europe see russians as hooligans and rapists. Why russians don’t invade Kazakhstan? Who knows maybe Putin will do it after Ukraine.
 
They chose it... I warned them beforehand what was going on.

Viet said:
Why russians don’t invade Kazakhstan? Who knows maybe Putin will do it after Ukraine.
Click to expand...
Ignore this catholic hanjian.

beijingwalker said:
Russia only did it after Ukraine took a strong pro west, anti Russia stance . Kazakhstan has more Russians, why Russia doesn't attack Kazakhstan?
Click to expand...
It's ok. China can invade whatever it wants. Anglosaxons are trying to gaslight China. Anglosaxons are the invaders
 
Viet said:
You invade a country because your neighbor is pro west? We live in a jungle? Why pro west? I can make a guess: because lots of people in Europe see russians as hooligans and rapists. Why russians don’t invade Kazakhstan? Who knows maybe Putin will do it after Ukraine.
Click to expand...
Kazakhstan and Belarus have more Russians, but their governments and leaders are smart enough not to get their countries into unneccessory feud and war. there's no clear black and white in cross country politics, but a smart and responsible government should be able not to bring self inflicted disasters to their countries and peoples.
Stupid Ukrianian government voluntarily serves as an anti Russia pawn of the west , which brings tremendous catastrophe to its people.
 
beijingwalker said:
Kazakhstan and Belarus have more Russians, but their governments and leaders are smart enough not to get their countries into unneccessory feud and war. there's no clear black and white in cross country politics, but a smart and responsible government should be able not to bring self inflicted disasters to their countries and peoples.
Stupid Ukrianian government voluntarily serves as an anti Russia pawn of the west , which brings tremendous catastrophe to its people.
Click to expand...
They live in fear. The Kazakhs fear the most.
 
Baghdad Bob type hyperbole posted by some deluded kids notwithstanding the fact of the matter is that Russia has wiped the so-called Ukrainian puppet military largely thanks to NATO queers using them as cannon fodder in a cocaine induced pipe-dream of "defeating Russia". The Kiev Jew cabal simply has no cannon fodder left. The "best" NATO supplied weapons can not be found as recycled blades at your nearest and dearest supermarket. Russian military will come out of this conflict as the most battle hardened force that checkmated every modern western weapons system thrown at it. Ukraine is a kaput issue and like a drunk sailor the hubris laden west is just throwing bad money at a lost cause.
 
Last edited:
People look at different conflicts from their perceived notions.
Should Ukraine have surrendered without a fight? Did appeasing nations ever work? You can either answer this is the positive or negative dependingon which side you belong. Russia Ukraine and Israel Palestine is the perfect example how nations twist facts to their leanings.
India and Indians are pro Russia mostly but let me objectively analyse this situation, didn't Russia guarantee not interfering in Ukraine if they gave up their nukes?
Pro Russian government was oustered as an aftermath of Euromaidan. Russia took action a year after as they saw they can no longer Influence/control Ukraine. Crimea was taken, separatist elements were supported economically and both directly by moving "green men" ie. Russian soldiers into Ukraine and passing them of as Ukrainians. It is no hidden objective that Russia aims to establish the former USSR with Russia as the Central power. Georgian and Chechen are examples of similar techniques being employed.
Viet Cong fought tirelessly for 20yrs against an massively superior west by employing Guerilla tactics, they were supported by the Soviets and thousands of lives were lost on both sides.

Also west started supported Ukraine after an year during which Ukraine proved that they were willing to fight and Zelensky famously quoted "bring me weapons not a flight outside the country". The current events are beneficial to the west but the core issue is of Ukrainian sovereignty which only Ukrainians can protect.
Does this mean that Russians and Ukrainians don't evade conscription? They do that on both sides. Both sides are losing soldiers to the meat grinder.

Let's consider India, China and Tibet, pre incorporation of Tibet by China, Tibet was a buffer zone between China and India, rest is history.
 
Sam6536 said:
Let's consider India, China and Tibet, pre incorporation of Tibet by China, Tibet was a buffer zone between China and India, rest is history.
Click to expand...

Are you drinking too much?

Tibet was part of the Qing Empire, and the Qing Empire was a Chinese dynasty.

Although the Qing Empire was ruled by the Manchus, but the Manchurian rulers did consider themselves as the Chinese emperors.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Russia offered to end its invasion of Ukraine if it dumped plans to join NATO
Replies
5
Views
173
_killuminati_
K
beijingwalker
Zelensky on Ukraine aid: 'This month is the difficulties'
Replies
1
Views
121
aziqbal
aziqbal
StraightEdge
Exclusive: Ukrainian military officer coordinated Nord Stream pipeline attack
Replies
2
Views
243
buntalanlucu
B
F-22Raptor
Ukrainian spies with deep ties to CIA wage shadow war against Russia
Replies
0
Views
317
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Opinion: The cruel Putin Zelensky pact, the modern day Molotov Ribbentrop pact, is extremelly brutal and inhumane.
Replies
3
Views
407
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom