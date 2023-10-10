What's new

US lawmakers want China export bans to include open tech like RISC-V

大汉奸柳传志

大汉奸柳传志

ASIA IN BRIEF Three members of the US Congress have expressed concerns that the nation's export controls regime are ineffective because they allow free sharing of open technology with China.

Representative Mike Gallagher (R-WI), chairman of the House select committee on China, told Reuters he wants the Department of Commerce to "require any American person or company to receive an export license prior to engaging with PRC (People's Republic of China) entities on RISC-V technology."

Representative Michael McCaul (R-TX), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told the newswire that China "is abusing RISC-V to get around US dominance of the intellectual property needed to design chips" and called for export rules to change as using open source semiconductor designs represents a "tech transfer strategy that serves to degrade US export control laws."

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) opined: "Communist China is developing open source chip architecture to dodge our sanctions and grow its chip industry," adding "If we don't broaden our export controls to include this threat, China will one day surpass us as the global leader in chip design."



