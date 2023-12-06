US lagging in global tech race, research shows​

By Kari Hall • Published December 6 2023​

US lagging in global tech race, research shows Silicon Valley prides itself on leading the way in innovation and technology, but new research from the State of Science in America report shows the U.S. quickly is losing ground in the race for global leadership in science and technology.

China will take that coveted top spot within the next five years if no meaningful and comprehensive action is taken, the report indicates.Mary Woolley, president and CEO of Research America, says the way to get ahead starts with our educators."We do need a stronger K-12 education system. That means we have to do a better job compensating talented teachers who might be tempted to leave education," Woolley said. "Some of the science trained people should be spending some of their time helping policy decision makers locally and at the state level to be informed about the decisions that they're making on behalf of us all."Artificial intellegence, clean energy and bioscience are the top priority fields to keep the U.S. on top globally.