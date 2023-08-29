What's new

US has flown AI piloted F-16s in dogfights

Interesting watch, he talks about how fast military usage of AI is maturing and its focus on air warfare.

It has been testing in actual training exercises too - and the article about the drone firing at the human operator was fake


@FuturePAF @Signalian
 

