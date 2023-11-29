What's new

US GDP grew 5.2% in Q3 in updated GDP estimate; overall GDP near $27.7T

Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 5.2 percent in the third quarter of 2023 (table 1), according to the "second" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the second quarter, real GDP increased 2.1 percent.

Current‑dollar GDP increased 8.9 percent at an annual rate, or $581.5 billion, in the third quarter to a level of $27.64 trillion, an upward revision of $20.9 billion from the previous estimate (tables 1 and 3).

 

