What's new

US GDP breakdown, A big bubble

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
65,834
-55
99,462
Country
China
Location
China
US GDP breakdown, A big bubble

Service-based industries, including professional and business services, real estate, finance, and health care, make up the bulk (70%) of U.S. GDP. In comparison, goods-producing industries like agriculture, manufacturing, mining, and construction play a smaller role.

Professional and business services is the largest industry with $3.5 trillion in value added. It comprises establishments providing legal, consulting, design, administration, and other services. This is followed by real estate at $3.3 trillion, which has consistently been an integral part of the economy.

US-GDP-by-Industry_04.jpg


www.visualcapitalist.com

Visualizing U.S. GDP by Industry in 2023

Services-producing industries account for the majority of U.S. GDP in 2023, followed by other private industries and the government.
www.visualcapitalist.com www.visualcapitalist.com
 
Funny thing is western and Indian PDFers always claim that China depends on real estate for growth, saying that China builds billions of empty houses which no one will live in and thousands of "ghost towns" were created just to boost the GDP figure., lol ,What a joke..

微信图片_20231206010541.png
微信图片_20231206010616.png
 
beijingwalker said:
You don't think US economy is a big bubble when the biggest chunk of it goes to the pockets of your lawyers, financial consultants, estate agents and your psychiatrists?
Click to expand...

I suppose a society where everybody is working in a sweatshop assembly line for $1/hr is preferable.

Do you want a society of all low skilled people?
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
I suppose a society where everybody is working in a sweatshop assembly line for $1/hr is preferable.

Do you want a society of all low skilled people?
Click to expand...
Lol, your mind is forever stuck in the past. Even many Chinese youth choose to ly flat at home, the country still produces massive products for the whole world, unlike you homeless bums, creating nothing but crimes. You bunch are really low productive parasites.

2.shutterstock_1312872620-e1643316985157.jpg
 
US had been long hollowed out by the decadent system and government, it has only an empty shell now with no substance in it. if hit by a storm, it will collapse like a house of cards.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Ranked: The Cities With the Most Bubble Risk in Their Property Markets
2
Replies
20
Views
812
ST1976
ST1976
F-22Raptor
US overall GDP increased to $27T after comprehensive update of US economic accounts
Replies
2
Views
306
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
F-22Raptor
US GDP revised up to 2% growth in Q1
Replies
1
Views
195
CIA Mole
CIA Mole
B
India's GDP crosses $4 trillion for the first time, ranks fourth worldwide
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
107
Views
4K
ST1976
ST1976
Get Ya Wig Split
🚨 CNN: Jobs report shock: American economy added a stunning 336,000 jobs in September
Replies
2
Views
253
RealDeal
R

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom