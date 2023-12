US EV sales pass 1 million, an increase of 50.7% year-over-year Year-to-date US EV sales have passed 1 million – the first time EV sales have exceeded that threshold in a single sales year.



In the US, where most of the concerns on demand have been raised, sales are growing even faster and will be up 50% this year. Sales might be less than some manufacturers were hoping for, but they are in line [with] BNEF's forecast from the beginning of the year, and most industries would be very happy with that kind of growth rate.