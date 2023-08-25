What's new

US envoy meets ECP chief before key meeting on election date

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
May 21, 2006
Messages
32,892
Reaction score
14
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

US envoy meets ECP chief before key meeting on election date

The ambassador reaffirmed the US support for free and fair elections, says the embassy
shaukat-piracha SHAUKAT PIRACHA
rehan-sheikh REHAN SHEIKH
24 Aug, 2023
PAKISTAN
ECP chief Sikandar Raja (left) and ambassador Blome discussed elections in Pakistan.

ECP chief Sikandar Raja (left) and ambassador Blome discussed elections in Pakistan.
The US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome met with the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan, Sikander Sultan Raja, on Thursday morning just before a key meeting at the ECP headquarters about a possible election date.
The ambassador reaffirmed the US support for free and fair elections in accordance with Pakistan’s laws and constitution, a statement from the US embassy said.
“Choosing Pakistan’s future leaders is a decision for the Pakistani people to make, and the United States remains committed to working to enhance the US-Pakistan relationship with whomever the Pakistani people choose,” said Ambassador Blome during his meeting with Sikander Sultan Raja.
Raja is presiding over a key meeting at the ECP today which will discuss a letter sent by President Arif Alvi on the possible election date in the country.
Alvi has invited Raja to discuss the date. Sources said the ECP meeting will decide how to electoral body should respond to the president’s letter.
The electoral body is also starting a process to consult political parties in the country.
On Thursday afternoon, the ECP was set to receive delegations from the JUIF and the PTI.
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sorry Mr President! Election date isn't your job: CEC
2
Replies
18
Views
197
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
313ghazi
President Alvi invites CEC Raja for meeting to fix ‘appropriate date’ for elections
2
Replies
21
Views
348
Jf Thunder
Jf Thunder
HAIDER
President Alvi invites CEC for ‘urgent meeting’ on election dates
Replies
1
Views
380
Riz
Riz
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ECP asks Islamabad police to arrest Imran Khan in contempt case
Replies
13
Views
276
Neelo
Neelo
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Elections to be delayed as ECP announces delimitation schedule
2
Replies
19
Views
392
epebble
E

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom