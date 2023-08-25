US envoy meets ECP chief before key meeting on election date

The ambassador reaffirmed the US support for free and fair elections, says the embassy24 Aug, 2023ECP chief Sikandar Raja (left) and ambassador Blome discussed elections in Pakistan.The ambassador reaffirmed the US support for free and fair elections in accordance with Pakistan’s laws and constitution, a statement from the US embassy said.“Choosing Pakistan’s future leaders is a decision for the Pakistani people to make, and the United States remains committed to working to enhance the US-Pakistan relationship with whomever the Pakistani people choose,” said Ambassador Blome during his meeting with Sikander Sultan Raja.Raja is presiding over a key meeting at the ECP today which will discuss a letter sent by President Arif Alvi on the possible election date in the country.Alvi has invited Raja to discuss the date. Sources said the ECP meeting will decide how to electoral body should respond to the president’s letter.The electoral body is also starting a process to consult political parties in the country.On Thursday afternoon, the ECP was set to receive delegations from the JUIF and the PTI.