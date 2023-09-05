US DOD launches domestic cruise missile defense program to protect U.S. cities, 'critical' sites

F-22Raptor
The United States -- which since the advent of flight more than a century ago has relied on two vast oceans as a buffer against adversaries attacking U.S. citizens and soil with low-flying aircraft and missiles -- this summer began designing a next-generation domestic air defense system to protect cities and critical infrastructure from Russian and Chinese cruise missiles. This not previously reported development was launched in July when the Air Force began an Air and Cruise Missile Defense of...
DOD launches domestic cruise missile defense program to protect U.S. cities, 'critical' sites | InsideDefense.com
insidedefense.com