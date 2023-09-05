What's new

US DOD launches domestic cruise missile defense program to protect U.S. cities, 'critical' sites

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jun 19, 2014
Messages
16,348
Reaction score
3
Country
United States
Location
United States
The United States -- which since the advent of flight more than a century ago has relied on two vast oceans as a buffer against adversaries attacking U.S. citizens and soil with low-flying aircraft and missiles -- this summer began designing a next-generation domestic air defense system to protect cities and critical infrastructure from Russian and Chinese cruise missiles. This not previously reported development was launched in July when the Air Force began an Air and Cruise Missile Defense of...

DOD launches domestic cruise missile defense program to protect U.S. cities, 'critical' sites | InsideDefense.com

The United States -- which since the advent of flight more than a century ago has relied on two vast oceans as a buffer against adversaries attacking U.S. citizens and soil with low-flying aircraft and missiles -- this summer began designing a next-generation domestic air defense system to...
insidedefense.com insidedefense.com
 

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
US DOD has new blueprint for domestic cruise missile defense system; eyes demo in FY-23
Replies
0
Views
335
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
US DOD eyes 20 potential Guam sites to disperse sensors, control center, missile launchers
Replies
0
Views
192
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
Japan to purchase JASSM-XR cruise missiles with 1,200 mile range
Replies
0
Views
86
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
beijingwalker
China ‘Races Ahead’ As Global Leader In Hypersonic Missile Program: US, Russia Still Playing Catch Up
Replies
0
Views
522
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
F-22Raptor
US Army ups the ante with yearslong campaign to test integrated fires
Replies
0
Views
253
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom