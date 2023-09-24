What's new

US diplomat says intelligence from 'Five Eyes' nations helped Canada to link India to Sikh's killing

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
16,679
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1695568220050.png

Information shared by members of an intelligence-sharing alliance was part of what Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used to make public allegations of the Indian government’s possible involvement in the assassination of a Sikh Canadian, the U.S. ambassador to Canada said.

“There was shared intelligence among ‘Five Eyes’ partners that helped lead Canada to (make) the statements that the prime minister made,” U.S. Ambassador David Cohen told Canadian CTV News network.

CTV News released some of Cohen’s comments late Friday, and the network said that it would air the full interview with the U.S. envoy on Sunday. No further details were released about the shared intelligence.

On Thursday, a Canadian official told The Associated Press that the allegation of India’s involvement in the killing is based on surveillance of Indian diplomats in Canada, including intelligence provided by a major ally — without saying which one.

The “Five Eyes” intelligence-sharing alliance is made up of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The relationship between Canada and India reached its lowest point in recent history when Trudeau said there were “credible allegations” of Indian involvement in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a 45-year-old Sikh separatist, in June in a Vancouver suburb. Both countries have expelled some top diplomats.

India, which has called the allegations “absurd,” also has stopped issuing visas to Canadian citizens and told Canada to reduce its diplomatic staff.

Canada has yet to provide public evidence to back Trudeau’s allegations.

Nijjar, a plumber who was born in India and became a Canadian citizen in 2007, had been wanted by India for years before he was gunned down in June outside the temple he led in Surrey, a suburb of Vancouver.
dunyanews.tv

US diplomat says intelligence from 'Five Eyes' nations helped Canada to link India to Sikh's killing

US diplomat says intelligence from ‘Five Eyes’ nations helped Canada to link India to Sikh’s killing
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 
the goal is proly to force india to stop buying russian oil
 

Similar threads

P
  • Article
U.S. Provided Canada With Intelligence on Killing of Sikh Leader
Replies
2
Views
52
legacytiger18
L
P
Trudeau accuses Indian government of involvement in killing of Canadian Sikh leader
19 20 21 22 23 24
Replies
350
Views
7K
aryadravida
A
Cheepek
Islamic Republic Pakistan lone nation to support Trudeau after assassination claim
2 3
Replies
35
Views
498
White and Green with M/S
White and Green with M/S
P
  • Article
Joe Biden raised issue of Canadian Sikh’s death with Indian leader Narendra Modi
Replies
14
Views
211
One_Nation
O
N
Canada’s allies rebuff its requests to join in accusations against India
Replies
2
Views
153
Rajput of Bihar
Rajput of Bihar

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom