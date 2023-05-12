US comes to Israel’s aid and blocks China-led Security Council initiative to issue statement on Gaza violence​

Ikbal said: The Saudis are very anti-Iran. Don't blame them though. These Iranians play the sectarian game all the time.



Or the Iranian government persecutes Sunnis in their country. Click to expand...

This is definitely a concern. Once upon a time many Western countries were also waging wars among themselves. All the same petty reasons. In the end the Western countries realised that working together for the greater good is the only way forward. Despite differences etc. Sounds very cliche, but it is the truth. Instead of fighting among themselves, today the Western bloc plays divide and conquer elsewhere.The problem with developing nations and Islamic nations in particular is that they cannot get over their differences. We are still stuck in the dark medieval ages and unable to align our political/economic interests. Differences triumph over prosperity and cooperation. We allow outsiders to dictate our policies. The Saudis have finally shown courage by sitting down with Iran and resolving issues amicably. There is a long way to go, but a start has been made.Pakistan will be left far behind. All regional countries are moving ahead. Resolving their differences and finding common ground. We are still quarreling and playing around. Pakistan will pay a big penalty for foolishness. The army wants to sit in Western lap and do their bidding. The political parties only care about their short-term interests. The people are left in the middle to scavenge. The outcome for Pakistan is disastrous.