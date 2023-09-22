What's new

US chip giant Synopsys to help Vietnam develop semiconductor industry

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jun 18, 2012
Messages
29,522
Reaction score
0
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
1695363573008.png


z47063519687788179caee16bc4621-2450-5840-1695200193.jpg

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (F) visits the headquarters of Synopsys in California, Sept. 18, 2023. Photo by Nhat Bac
The signing took place on Sept. 18 (U.S. time) at the headquarters of Synopsys in San Francisco, California, under the witness of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during his working trip.

The memorandum states that Synopsys will support the Department of Information Technology and Communications Industry in creating a plan to establish a semiconductor research center.

Synopsys’ technology is set to be used as samples and prototypes for semiconductor production.

Nguyen Thien Nghia, deputy head of the department, said that the partnership with Synopsys allows Vietnamese engineers to be trained by one of the best chip designers in the world.

Robert Li, head of sales and customer success group serving Taiwan, Southeast Asia, and India, said that his company is committed to helping Vietnam expand human resources in designing and manufacturing semiconductors.

The company also signed a memorandum with the National Innovation Center under the Ministry of Planning and Investment to develop human resources in chip designing.

Synopsis will help establish a center to train designers in Hanoi’s Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park, including providing training materials.

Chip giant Synopsys to help Vietnam develop semiconductor industry - VnExpress International

U.S. chip giant Synopsys has signed a memorandum with a unit of the Ministry of Information and Communications to support the development of the semiconductor industry in Vietnam. - VnExpress International
ampe.vnexpress.net ampe.vnexpress.net
 

Similar threads

Viet
US brings Vietnam into the semiconductor CHIPS Act
Replies
2
Views
165
Viet
Viet
Viet
US to help Vietnam ramp up semiconductor industry
Replies
4
Views
169
Viet
Viet
Viet
US chip giant Synopsys ramps up design venture in Vietnam
Replies
0
Views
340
Viet
Viet
Viet
Chip Stocks Slump as Industry Eyes Vietnam
Replies
6
Views
196
Viet
Viet
Viet
Analysis: Engineer shortage may harm US plan to turn Vietnam into chips powerhouse
Replies
3
Views
153
Han Patriot
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom