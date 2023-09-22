US chip giant Synopsys to help Vietnam develop semiconductor industry

Chip giant Synopsys to help Vietnam develop semiconductor industry - VnExpress International U.S. chip giant Synopsys has signed a memorandum with a unit of the Ministry of Information and Communications to support the development of the semiconductor industry in Vietnam. - VnExpress International

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (F) visits the headquarters of Synopsys in California, Sept. 18, 2023. Photo by Nhat BacThe signing took place on Sept. 18 (U.S. time) at the headquarters of Synopsys in San Francisco, California, under the witness of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during his working trip.The memorandum states that Synopsys will support the Department of Information Technology and Communications Industry in creating a plan to establish a semiconductor research center.Synopsys’ technology is set to be used as samples and prototypes for semiconductor production.Nguyen Thien Nghia, deputy head of the department, said that the partnership with Synopsys allows Vietnamese engineers to be trained by one of the best chip designers in the world.Robert Li, head of sales and customer success group serving Taiwan, Southeast Asia, and India, said that his company is committed to helping Vietnam expand human resources in designing and manufacturing semiconductors.The company also signed a memorandum with the National Innovation Center under the Ministry of Planning and Investment to develop human resources in chip designing.Synopsis will help establish a center to train designers in Hanoi’s Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park, including providing training materials.