What's new

US Assistant Secretary of State Rena Bitter discussed US student visas for Bangladeshis during Dhaka visit: US Embassy spokesperson

Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Feb 4, 2014
Messages
25,859
Reaction score
9
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States

kjhk_0.png

"Today, Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter met with Acting Foreign Secretary, Rear Admiral (Retd) Md Khurshed Alam. They discussed interest in student visas for Bangladeshis who would like to study in the United States, consular assistance to US citizens in Bangladesh, and US efforts to reduce visa interview wait times," Bryan Schiller told the media.

Rena Bitter is currently in Bangladesh on a two-day official visit.

The official visited Islamabad and Karachi in Pakistan before her arrival in Dhaka.

The assistant secretary will meet with embassy and consulate staff and observe consular operations, according to the US Department of State.

"Her trip underscores our deep and sustained commitment to the protection of US citizens overseas and the facilitation of legitimate travel and immigration to the United States," said Bryan Schiller.
 

Similar threads

B
US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya, Donald Lu to visit Dhaka on 11-14 July; next election on agenda
Replies
13
Views
321
VikingRaider
VikingRaider
B
US, Canada recently denied visa to Bangladesh Air Chief Hannan
2
Replies
20
Views
871
saif
S
B
Bangladesh-US security dialogue begins in Dhaka
Replies
1
Views
171
saif
S
B
‘US taking steps to impose visa restrictions on Bangladeshi individuals today’
2
Replies
19
Views
434
saif
S
B
US engages directly with Bangladeshi officials to discuss 'shared priorities': State Dept
Replies
2
Views
186
Abu Shaleh Rumi
Abu Shaleh Rumi

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom