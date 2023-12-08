What's new

US Army receives first long-range Precision Strike Missiles

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army has taken delivery of the first Precision Strike Missiles that will begin replacing the legacy Army Tactical Missile System, according to a Dec. 8 service announcement.

“The delivery of the Precision Strike Missile Increment 1 Early Operational Capability missiles follows successful production qualification testing in November at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico,” the statement read.

The delivery marks a major milestone for the PrSM program and was one of 24 major modernization programs the Army was trying to get into the hands of soldiers by the end of 2023.

“The Precision Strike Missile will provide Joint Force commanders with a 24/7, all-weather capability that will counter the enemy’s ability to conduct combat maneuver and air defense operations,” Doug Bush, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology, said in the statement. “The rapid development and delivery of this capability is a prime example of the Army’s aggressive use of new acquisition authorities from Congress that allow us to move at much greater speed to get improved equipment to Soldiers.”

PrSM has been a top program for the Army and a key technology within the service’s long-range precision fires portfolio, which was created as part of the service’s new wave of modernization priorities identified in 2017.

US Army receives first long-range Precision Strike Missiles

The first increment of the Precision Strike Missile has been delivered to the Army, a major milestone for the top priority program.
