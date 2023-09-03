US Ambassador Meets With Maryam Nawaz In Murree

HAIDER
Significance of historic, longstanding bilateral ties between the two countries discussed
- September 3, 2023
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Sunday met with US Ambassador Donald Blome, the party said.
In a message posted on the party's social media account on the platform X (formerly Twitter), the party said that Blome had called on PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam at her residence in Murree.