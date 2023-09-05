HAIDER
LATEST UPDATES
US Ambassador Blome Meets Punjab CM And IG Police Usman Anwar
By
Javed Mahmood
Published
5 Hours Ago
Blome Meets Punjab CM
LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador Donald Blome held two separate meetings with the Punjab interim chief minister and IG Punjab in Lahore.
According to the U.S. Mission Spokesperson Jonathan Lalley: U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome, accompanied by U.S. Consul General to Lahore Kristin Hawkins, met today with caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.
The leaders discussed opportunities for increased U.S. trade and investment, the importance of protecting the human rights and fundamental freedoms of religious minorities, and respect for democracy and the rule of law.
Ambassador Blome reiterated his commitment to expanding U.S.-Pakistan economic ties and cooperation in other areas of mutual interest.
Meanwhile, the US Ambassador to Pakistan met with Punjab Inspector General of Police Usman Anwar on Monday.
The officials discussed law enforcement cooperation, respect for the rule of law, the protection of human rights, and our shared interest in strengthening the professionalization of law enforcement. They also discussed access to justice for women and girls, and ensuring gender representation in the police force.
