What's new

US Ambassador Blome Meets Punjab CM And IG Police Usman Anwar

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
May 21, 2006
Messages
33,005
Reaction score
14
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

LATEST UPDATES

US Ambassador Blome Meets Punjab CM And IG Police Usman Anwar​

Javed Mahmood

By
Javed Mahmood
Published
5 Hours Ago

Blome Meets Punjab CM
LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador Donald Blome held two separate meetings with the Punjab interim chief minister and IG Punjab in Lahore.
According to the U.S. Mission Spokesperson Jonathan Lalley: U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome, accompanied by U.S. Consul General to Lahore Kristin Hawkins, met today with caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.
The leaders discussed opportunities for increased U.S. trade and investment, the importance of protecting the human rights and fundamental freedoms of religious minorities, and respect for democracy and the rule of law.
Ambassador Blome reiterated his commitment to expanding U.S.-Pakistan economic ties and cooperation in other areas of mutual interest.
Meanwhile, the US Ambassador to Pakistan met with Punjab Inspector General of Police Usman Anwar on Monday.
The officials discussed law enforcement cooperation, respect for the rule of law, the protection of human rights, and our shared interest in strengthening the professionalization of law enforcement. They also discussed access to justice for women and girls, and ensuring gender representation in the police force.
Blome Meets Punjab CM
 

Similar threads

HAIDER
US Ambassador Meets With Maryam Nawaz In Murree
Replies
2
Views
94
PakCan
PakCan
HAIDER
US envoy meets ECP chief before key meeting on election date
Replies
4
Views
186
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry holds meeting with US envoy Donald Blome
2 3
Replies
38
Views
1K
Baghial
Baghial
Xestan
SMQ confirms meeting foreign diplomats including the US ambassador to lobby for the release of Imran Khan
Replies
0
Views
133
Xestan
Xestan
Xestan
PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chauhdry meets US Ambassador Donald Blome
Replies
12
Views
727
HAIDER
HAIDER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom