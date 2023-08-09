What's new

Urgent need for a maid

Jazzbot

Jazzbot

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Apr 27, 2010
Messages
10,188
Reaction score
14
Country
Pakistan
Location
Bahrain
A prisoner in Attock jail urgently needs a maid that has prior prison experience and is good at laundry, squeaky cleaning, toilet cleaning etc. Special preference will be given to anyone who has expertise in ironing cloths with a frying pan.

@muhammadhafeezmalik @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Fish appreciate if you could refer someone :rofl:
 
Jazzbot said:
A prisoner in Attock jail urgently needs a maid that has prior prison experience and is good at laundry, squeaky cleaning, toilet cleaning etc. Special preference will be given to anyone who has expertise in ironing cloths with a frying pan.

@muhammadhafeezmalik @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Fish appreciate if you could refer someone :rofl:
Click to expand...
By law, Imran Khan should have got at least B Class where they also get a helper. All educated people, with the minimum qualifications of graduation, get that by default.
 

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Indonesian maid wins $145,000 in compensation for [hot iron and bicycle chain] abuse in Hong Kong
Replies
0
Views
315
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
khansaheeb
US midterm elections: Why five states have slavery on the ballot in 2022
Replies
0
Views
423
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
LeGenD
Politics of agitation
Replies
1
Views
181
Abdulaziz Al-Karimi
Abdulaziz Al-Karimi
ghazi52
Best Chinese food: 32 dishes every traveler should try
Replies
0
Views
385
ghazi52
ghazi52
Hamartia Antidote
The induction range may be a homeowner’s next big kitchen cooking upgrade [after being common in the EU for decades]
Replies
0
Views
290
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom