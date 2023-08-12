Urdu Speakers need to ask some TOUGH QUESTIONS from Pakistan

PaklovesTurkiye
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Dec 1, 2015
- Messages
- 7,264
- Reaction score
- 10
- Country
- Location
So,
Good Luck to Kakar....A new man in charge.
Everything is going good - Everywhere changes are happening...
EXCEPT IN SINDH/KARACHI...
For 15 Years - same PPP government is ruling over us - who was not even voted by us.
How does rest of Pakistan feels now when governed by those whom you never voted?...You are surely feeling now what Karachi has been feeling and facing for damn 15 years since 2007.
Do you guys remember how I used to make hue cry on this very forum for my Karachi and you all used to make fun of me and bash me for it?....How the tables have turned now?
What goes around comes around...
Urdu Speaking community and Karachi are being exploited due to two reasons:-
1. No culture of guns / suicide bomb blasts
2. Not having a proper voice politically anymore (Though Mustafa Kamal is trying)
We are tired of being given useless posts like of President or of Governorship - ABSOLUTE worthless posts with no authority...
We WANT OUR FAIR SHARE IN POWER STRUCTURE...
PUNJBAIS, SINDHIS AND PASHTUNS HAVE PLAYED ENOUGH WITH PAKISTAN - everyone can see the result where Pakistan is standing today.
It is time for Pakistan to gracefully accept her faithful sons and daughters and drop the sheer discriminatory behaviour.
Arrival of Urdu Speakers will end the shadow of "Manhoosiyat" which is been hovering over head of Pakistan continuously for decades.
We have done enough clapping being the side shows...NOT ANYMORE.
Everyone is tried and tested...Now, it's our turn.
We want our fair share in Islamabad, Pindi and in Sindh.
----------
End the discriminatory behaviour NOW...
Good Luck to Kakar....A new man in charge.
Everything is going good - Everywhere changes are happening...
EXCEPT IN SINDH/KARACHI...
For 15 Years - same PPP government is ruling over us - who was not even voted by us.
How does rest of Pakistan feels now when governed by those whom you never voted?...You are surely feeling now what Karachi has been feeling and facing for damn 15 years since 2007.
Do you guys remember how I used to make hue cry on this very forum for my Karachi and you all used to make fun of me and bash me for it?....How the tables have turned now?
What goes around comes around...
Urdu Speaking community and Karachi are being exploited due to two reasons:-
1. No culture of guns / suicide bomb blasts
2. Not having a proper voice politically anymore (Though Mustafa Kamal is trying)
We are tired of being given useless posts like of President or of Governorship - ABSOLUTE worthless posts with no authority...
We WANT OUR FAIR SHARE IN POWER STRUCTURE...
PUNJBAIS, SINDHIS AND PASHTUNS HAVE PLAYED ENOUGH WITH PAKISTAN - everyone can see the result where Pakistan is standing today.
It is time for Pakistan to gracefully accept her faithful sons and daughters and drop the sheer discriminatory behaviour.
Arrival of Urdu Speakers will end the shadow of "Manhoosiyat" which is been hovering over head of Pakistan continuously for decades.
We have done enough clapping being the side shows...NOT ANYMORE.
Everyone is tried and tested...Now, it's our turn.
We want our fair share in Islamabad, Pindi and in Sindh.
----------
End the discriminatory behaviour NOW...