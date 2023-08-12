Urdu Speakers need to ask some TOUGH QUESTIONS from Pakistan

So,Good Luck to Kakar....A new man in charge.Everything is going good - Everywhere changes are happening...For 15 Years - same PPP government is ruling over us - who was not even voted by us.How does rest of Pakistan feels now when governed by those whom you never voted?...You are surely feeling now what Karachi has been feeling and facing for damn 15 yearsDo you guys remember how I used to make hue cry on this very forum for my Karachi and you all used to make fun of me and bash me for it?....How the tables have turned now?Urdu Speaking community and Karachi are being exploited due to two reasons:-1. No culture of guns / suicide bomb blasts2. Not having a proper voice politically anymore (Though Mustafa Kamal is trying)We are tired of being given useless posts like of President or of Governorship -PUNJBAIS, SINDHIS AND PASHTUNS HAVE PLAYED ENOUGH WITH PAKISTAN - everyone can see the result where Pakistan is standing today.It is time for Pakistan to gracefully accept her faithful sons and daughters and drop the sheer discriminatory behaviour.Arrival of Urdu Speakers will end the shadow of "Manhoosiyat" which is been hovering over head of Pakistan continuously for decades.We have done enough clapping being the side shows...NOT ANYMORE.Everyone is tried and tested...Now, it's our turn.