Untold Stories of 1992 Karachi Operation

Untold Stories of 1992 Operation against MQM & Police Officers Involved in this Operation.

Step into the gritty reality of Karachi, where the lines between hero and villain blur, and the true stories are more captivating than any movie thriller. Join us as we delve into the lives of fearless police officers like Chaudhry Aslam and Zeeshan Kazmi, who navigated the treacherous terrain of Karachi's operations, becoming both heroes and controversial figures.

In this gripping documentary, witness the chaos of the 1992 Karachi operation, where the city's fate hung in the balance. Discover the enigmatic characters who emerged as saviors and executioners, shaping the narrative of Karachi's darkest days. From the notorious Bahadur Ali to the relentless Zeeshan Kazmi, their stories are as complex as the city they served.

As we unravel the tales of police officers entangled in political games and personal vendettas, you'll be forced to question who truly wore the cape and who bore the scars. Join us on this journey through Karachi's history, where the distinction between good cop and bad cop is as elusive as the truth.
 

