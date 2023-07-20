Unidentified kill team in Action.

ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
𝐂𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐑𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐌 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄:
In Ghani Khel, Nangarhar, Afghanistan, Safdar, a highly sought-after TTP commander from Dara-e Adam Khel sustained gunshot wounds inflicted by unidentified kill team.
Following the attack, he was promptly taken to Aryana Hospital in Jalalabad city, and his condition is currently described as critical.
