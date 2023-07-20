What's new

Unidentified kill team in Action.

ghazi52

ghazi52

𝐂𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐑𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐌 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄:
In Ghani Khel, Nangarhar, Afghanistan, Safdar, a highly sought-after TTP commander from Dara-e Adam Khel sustained gunshot wounds inflicted by unidentified kill team.

Following the attack, he was promptly taken to Aryana Hospital in Jalalabad city, and his condition is currently described as critical.

The time to take the gloves off was years ago, but better late then never

As a state we have more resources to hit our enemies then they do, so we have tried, peace, negotiations, prisoner releases etc


Now shut the fcuk up and start slaughtering them
Get the torture camps up and running.
Start enforced disappearance of these clowns and their families

Don't give about the bleeding heart liberals and human rights bullshit, defend the country and hunt the enemies



Reach out to Iran to target the scum over the border


These people are your enemies, NOTHING WILL CHANGE THAT,
 
hussain0216 said:
The time to take the gloves off was years ago, but better late then never

As a state we have more resources to hit our enemies then they do, so we have tried, peace, negotiations, prisoner releases etc


Now shut the fcuk up and start slaughtering them
Get the torture camps up and running.
Start enforced disappearance of these clowns and their families

Don't give about the bleeding heart liberals and human rights bullshit, defend the country and hunt the enemies



Reach out to Iran to target the scum over the border


These people are your enemies, NOTHING WILL CHANGE THAT,
You think our generals did this....looool
 
ISIS-K (Afghanistan) is an enemy of Taliban and Al Qaeda (including TTP).
ISIS (Syria, Iraq) is enemy of Al Qaeda.

Afghan Taliban and Al Qaeda are Allies.
TTP and Haqani Network belongs to Al Qaeda

This might be done by ISIS-K or another group, but not Afghan Taliban or Pakistani military.
 
Whole trail of movement is volatile. Starting from Afghanistan, the durand line (over or through tunnels in mountains) and then crossing over into Pakistan.

ghazi52 said:
TTP commander from Dara-e Adam Khel
That is around 45 mins drive from Kohat. No other entity would have interest killing him else than Pakistani military.
 
Why isn't Jalalabad burning? Pulverize it.....

The Afgans are lucky. They're not facing the current post-Imperialist-tutelage independent, national and indigenous Turkish general staffs under Reis Erdoa'n as their adversary. Then they'd have understood what the Ottoman-style Haddini Bildirin (show them their places) retaliation is. The top Taliban Mollas would have been hanging from their balls....
 
hussain0216 said:
The time to take the gloves off was years ago, but better late then never

As a state we have more resources to hit our enemies then they do, so we have tried, peace, negotiations, prisoner releases etc


Now shut the fcuk up and start slaughtering them
Get the torture camps up and running.
Start enforced disappearance of these clowns and their families

Don't give about the bleeding heart liberals and human rights bullshit, defend the country and hunt the enemies



Reach out to Iran to target the scum over the border


These people are your enemies, NOTHING WILL CHANGE THAT,
Really had hoped the PAF and the SSG had landed in Bagram on the night the US left, and dealt with the TTP when they were all in one place.
 
Trango Towers said:
You think our generals did this....looool
Hero786 said:
ISIS-K (Afghanistan) is an enemy of Taliban and Al Qaeda (including TTP).
ISIS (Syria, Iraq) is enemy of Al Qaeda.

Afghan Taliban and Al Qaeda are Allies.
TTP and Haqani Network belongs to Al Qaeda

This might be done by ISIS-K or another group, but not Afghan Taliban or Pakistani military.
Signalian said:
Whole trail of movement is volatile. Starting from Afghanistan, the durand line (over or through tunnels in mountains) and then crossing over into Pakistan.


That is around 45 mins drive from Kohat. No other entity would have interest killing him else than Pakistani military.
Nangarhar especially Jalalabad has lots of Lashkar e Taiba fighters.

Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
Why isn't Jalalabad burning? Pulverize it.....
Some IEA commanders in Nangarhar are openly supporting TTP. American drones saved TTP leadership before as well.

Signalian said:
Good job Pakistan Army.
TTP has on many occasions accused Pak Army of using LeT to attack TTP.
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
Why isn't Jalalabad burning? Pulverize it.....

The Afgans are lucky. They're not facing the current post-Imperialist-tutelage independent, national and indigenous Turkish general staffs under Reis Erdoa'n as their adversary. Then they'd have understood what the Ottoman-style Haddini Bildirin (show them their places) retaliation is. The top Taliban Mollas would have been hanging from their balls....
What does this even mean bro

Sayfullah said:
Nangarhar especially Jalalabad has lots of Lashkar e Taiba fighters.

Some IEA commanders in Nangarhar are openly supporting TTP. American drones saved TTP leadership before as well.
I've heard two rumours:

1. American special forces would sometimes be part of TTP attacks aiding/co-ordinating

2. American drones would attack our positions when fighting TTP killing our fighters to support TTP

FuturePAF said:
Really had hoped the PAF and the SSG had landed in Bagram on the night the US left, and dealt with the TTP when they were all in one place.
When were they all in one place?
 

