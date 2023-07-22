Under Crime Minister Sharif, hospitals are running out of supplies

These bastar** themselves run away for treatment oversea’s. A few comments from the post:“I remember a video back in the day Corrupt Minister Showbaz was visiting a hospital. A day prior the hospital was stack with supplies and cleaned up. As the tour was over "workers" came to remove everything they brought. Meanwhile these low lives were "demanding better medical facilities" for their Godfather Nawazu.Some commentary from patwars would be nice I do want to congratulate them on still being alive.”Another one:“meanwhile punjab govt is going to import 100s of cars for bureaucrats, remember that the country was going to bankrupt, they have fucked the country and they will never stop fcking it even more.”Translation from tweet:During operations in the operation theaters at Services Hospital today, the generators broke down due to which the patients were left without electricity for about an hour without machines. Stay helpful guys. 1,000 liters of petrol and diesel are available for luxury patients, but not even 5 liters are available for poor patientsIs this what you namak harami support? I hope by Allah’s grace no one from your families need to attend hospital