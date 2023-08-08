What's new

Unconfirmed - Raheel Sharif will be next PM - Nadeem Malik

JX-1

JX-1

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 14, 2022
Messages
428
Reaction score
1
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
While he is personally my favourite COAS, I don't know how I feel about him being PM, and I don't think he'll accept the post of PM.


Also, I believe he was considered for caretaker PM in 2016 as well.
 
So army is going from hidden to open marital law i guess

All in Pakistan .

Since raheel earned some + PR and his so called aggressive stance he east india company is trying to all tactics to appease the idiotic masses of Pakistan.
Who focus more on who is saying instead of what is he saying
 
I used to respect RS in past. But he allocated lot of land to himself just before retirement as COAS for his own services in army just like Bajwa made his father in law as defence secretary of Pak. The top is rotten the core.
 

Similar threads

HAIDER
PML-N proposes Dar as interim PM, but PPP disagrees
Replies
6
Views
151
Azad_ Kashmiri
Azad_ Kashmiri
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PML-N decides to appoint Ishaq Dar as caretaker PM
2 3
Replies
36
Views
518
baqai
baqai
ghazi52
Opposition leader Raja Riaz confident of consensus on caretaker PM
Replies
2
Views
95
NooriNuth
NooriNuth
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Nawaz Sharif will be the next PM, Shehbaz tells huge Kasur public gathering
Replies
6
Views
111
Peaceful Civilian
Peaceful Civilian
HAIDER
Ruling party ‘walks back’ idea of Dar as caretaker PM
Replies
1
Views
91
Azad_ Kashmiri
Azad_ Kashmiri

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom