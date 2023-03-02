Unavailable comments on Dawn section 🤔

Salaams
I have noticed the comments section on Dawn.com has been unavailable for some time.
Seems very odd that comments section would be offline for over 6 weeks. It takes a few days to script something, even less if your using a third party library.
Slightly disappointing for me, as I enjoyed the majority of comments from PTI readers. Not many @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE like patwaris, had the patience to wait for their comments to be published.
I guess when one is paid by the post, you want to be sure you're paid on time.
Regarding the unavailable comments on dawn.com, could it be due to pressure and envelopes of gifts to dawn management by PDM and maybe, threats from our lumber 1 **** directors?
Please share your thoughts.
