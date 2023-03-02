What's new

Unavailable comments on Dawn section 🤔

Salaams

I have noticed the comments section on Dawn.com has been unavailable for some time. 🤔

Seems very odd that comments section would be offline for over 6 weeks. It takes a few days to script something, even less if your using a third party library.

Slightly disappointing for me, as I enjoyed the majority of comments from PTI readers. Not many @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE like patwaris, had the patience to wait for their comments to be published.

I guess when one is paid by the post, you want to be sure you're paid on time.

Regarding the unavailable comments on dawn.com, could it be due to pressure and envelopes of gifts to dawn management by PDM and maybe, threats from our lumber 1 **** directors?

Please share your thoughts.
 
Regardless of why it's closed, atleast one good thing has happened - no more Indians' comments there. Any fricken place on Internet where there are comments allowed is infested with unwanted toxic Bharatis.
 
Dawn also has good viewership from across the border.some of them post anti pak comments in discussions
 
Most comments on Dawn were from Bhartoads so a good omen that they suspended the comment section indefinitely.

This may also be part of Indian psyops to further spread hopelessness amongst Pakistanis. All for the better.
 
Oh, man. Tell me about it.
DAWN comments felt like a gangu subreddit like r/chodi.

I have this lingering urge in my subconscious mind to beat up the Dawn comments moderator if I find him

I don't want to delve into conspiracies but over my years and reading DAWN articles and sometimes commenting on them, I NEVER saw any of my comments published. Like, I've actively tested this several times by waiting for a few hours to a few days but no sir. And it's not like I am banned. I've changed emails multiple times. Changed all variables to see what works. Although, one thing I never changed is that I always used fake emails but that shouldn't be a problem since they have no way of knowing

Dawn comments was INFESTED by indians (pretending to be Pakistanis, more often than not, :disagree: ) but after regime change, and consequent uptick in political awareness and activity among people, you'd see a healthy number of PTI supporters.

The whole idea that powerful quarters might want the comments section closed is not that far-fetched. To think about it, it's yet another form of censorship. Since Dawn is the most popular English language newspaper in Pakistan and visited by foreigners.

Also, @tman786 , your name and email are visible in the screenshot, in case you are using the real ones
 
When they came up with the saffron twitter aka Koo, I was so elated that ganguz would finally bugger off to their own isolated corner of the internet, like the Chinese. There's too many of them on the normal internet. Everywhere, youtube, twitter, dawn comments :lol:
Sadly, not all wishes come true.

@-=virus=- , did you consider joining Koo?
 
Spam
 
Why does everyone thinks that any negative comment about is a Raaa ki saazish and Indians posting those?

Why can’t negative views come from Paksiatni citizens?
 
In a fascist state free speech is stifled.

Pakistan is a failed Banana Republic of Faujistan!
 
@Valar. sb

Unforrtunately it is only the most despicable of the Indians who post on the Dawn. Some of my old classmates from college who take interest in international affairs read Dawn regularly. The general opinion among them is that the Dawn is by far the best newspaper from the subcontinent.

Regards
 
Valar, it appears you define any Indian who posts on Dawn as despicable without any consideration of the merit of their comments. And I would not be surprised if you have pre-decided that anyone who posts anything critical of Pakistan must be Indian!
 
Its strange the comments feature is still down.

They should have a feature where you can vote up/give positive ratings for comments to filter out the spam/bots.
 

