Unavailable comments on Dawn section 🤔

Valar. said: Regardless of why it's closed, atleast one good thing has happened - no more Indians' comments there. Any fricken place on Internet where there are comments allowed is infested with unwanted toxic Bharatis. Click to expand...

tman786 said: Regarding the unavailable comments on dawn.com, could it be due to pressure and envelopes of gifts to dawn management by PDM and maybe, threats from our lumber 1 **** directors?



Please share your thoughts. Click to expand...

Oh, man. Tell me about it.DAWN comments felt like a gangu subreddit like r/chodi.I have this lingering urge in my subconscious mind to beat up the Dawn comments moderator if I find himI don't want to delve into conspiracies but over my years and reading DAWN articles and sometimes commenting on them, I NEVER saw any of my comments published. Like, I've actively tested this several times by waiting for a few hours to a few days but no sir. And it's not like I am banned. I've changed emails multiple times. Changed all variables to see what works. Although, one thing I never changed is that I always used fake emails but that shouldn't be a problem since they have no way of knowingDawn comments was INFESTED by indians (pretending to be Pakistanis, more often than not,) but after regime change, and consequent uptick in political awareness and activity among people, you'd see a healthy number of PTI supporters.The whole idea that powerful quarters might want the comments section closed is not that far-fetched. To think about it, it's yet another form of censorship. Since Dawn is the most popular English language newspaper in Pakistan and visited by foreigners.Also, @tman786 , your name and email are visible in the screenshot, in case you are using the real ones