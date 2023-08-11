UN voices alarm over Niger leader’s reported ‘inhuman’ detention conditions

BHAN85
i.e: Nigeria cuts electric energy supply to whole Niger country, and that's not inhuman.
Nigeria cuts electricity to Niger after coup | Africanews
"Nigeria disconnected since yesterday (Tuesday) the high voltage line that carries electricity to Niger ," the source said.
But Western former puppet has not luxuries in prison and that's inhuman.
Rot in hell United Nations.