UN expresses concern over attack on Hero Alom​

UN expresses concern over attack on Hero AlomProthom Alo English Desk
Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 16: 40
Ashraful Hossen alias Hero Alom, a candidate of ongoing Dhaka-17 by-polls, was attacked by people wearing boat badges while visiting a polling centre.Tanvir Ahammed
The United Nations has expressed concern over the attack on Ashraful Hossen alias Hero Alom who was an independent MP candidate in the by-elections of Dhaka-17 constituency.
The UN office in Bangladesh expressed this concern on Tuesday.
Expressing concern, UN resident coordinator Gwyn Lewis has given a tweet.
"The @UNinBangladesh is concerned over the attack on independent MP candidate Ashraful Alam during the Dhaka-17 by-poll. The fundamental human right of everyone to participate in elections without violence should be guaranteed and protected," the tweet said.
Followers of the ruling Awami League-nominated candidate for Dhaka-17 by-poll on Monday assaulted independent MP candidate Hero Alom alias Ashraful Alam after forcing him to leave a polling centre. The attackers were wearing 'boat' symbol badges.
Voting to the Dhaka-17 by-poll held on Monday.
Awami League-nominated MP candidate Muhammad Ali Arafat won the Dhaka-17 by-election bagging 28,816 votes with the "boat" symbol.
Arafat’s nearest rival independent candidate Ashraful Hossen Alom, popularly known as Hero Alom, with his "Ektara" symbol secured 5,609 votes.
Jatiya Party candidate Shikder Anisur Rahman got 1,328 votes with “plough” symbol.
