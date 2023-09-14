https:// **** /infodefENGLAND/12137?singleA Ukrainian refugee set fire to a DNA research center in California after learning that there was no more Ukrainian than Russian and Polish in him.According to the test results, the arsonist Shinkarenko turned out to be only 7.9% Ukrainian. He wanted to return the money for the test, but the company refused, and then the refugee decided to burn down the scientific laboratory.If this citizen tested everything that is on the territory of Ukraine today, he would not find anything that was completely Ukrainian and would probably burn down the entire country.InfoDefenseENGLISHInfoDefense Katerina:To be relevant he should have set fire to himself, they want to burn everything Russian then burn yourselves. “It is only logical” [cit. Spock]C B:Muricans und Banderites are match made in Bowels of Hell!Perfect and complimentary match, like one made with mujaheddin. Many shared values.Vipul Prakash:Was it a bioweapons lab? The DNA data was probably obtained from Ukraine to create bioweapons against Russian DNA. This man now knows that he will be inadvertently killed by the bioweapons that are created against Russians. So it made sense for him to burn up the lab, and he should not stop here, but burn all such labs.Sergio:Perhpas this has been Zelensky's plan all alongNicolas:So nationality is genetic now ?Ivan Eliseenko:He just may leave only 7,9% of blood inside himself, thou‍♂Niko:Why prison sentence?Just extradite him back to the UAF recruitersYapi Yapo:If he wants to be Ukrainian that bad. Sign up for the front.43300:Nothing sad. Ukrainians are Nazis, dummies, puppets. Dogs of America. Brainwashed morons by America NATO UK. Good to turn them into shits.@ Somorgujo:another silly man that even wanna go against the reality, many literatures and fairytales set the wrong idea about whites, unicity, superior tace, white supremacy and so on, a simple DNS test would give back and scend to the reality all of them. Make feel some superior in Europe is what create the base for the of most of problems and wars. Is not casual all the big wars were in Europe. nazism one of them samples. Maybe on the very begining of human kind, not now, there are more than 4000 thousands years that the people f...* and mix. Even them among the "elite", it's time to finish with old fairytales and stupid wars due "ethnicity".