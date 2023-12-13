Ukrainian army is now equipped with 30 local-made 2S22 Bohdana 8x8 self-propelled howitzers​

Ukrainian army is now equipped with 30 local-made 2S22 Bohdana 8x8 self-propelled howitzersDefense News December 2023 Global Security army industryPOSTED ON TUESDAY, 12 DECEMBER 2023 16:49
In a significant development for Ukraine's military capabilities, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced via Telegram the delivery of six additional 2S22 Bohdana 8x8 self-propelled howitzers, boosting their armed forces' artillery strength. This latest procurement raises Ukraine's inventory of these advanced 155mm wheeled artillery units to 30.
The new version of the Ukrainian-made 2S22 Bohdana is based on a Czech TATRA truck chassis armed with a 155mm NATO caliber cannon. (Picture source Ukrainian MoD)
President Zelensky, in his announcement, emphasized the success of Ukraine's efforts to ramp up domestic production of military hardware. "Efforts to increase own production give results,” he remarked, noting the potential for further escalation in production capacities.
The 2S22 Bohdana, a product of Ukrainian defense ingenuity, began its development journey in 2015. Initially designed on the KrAZ-6322 truck chassis, the howitzer has undergone numerous enhancements since its inception. Its first significant test came in 2018 with live-fire exercises, followed by a debut at Kyiv's Independence Day Parade later that year. Subsequent testing phases in 2021 at the Shyrokyi Lan training ground and in Odesa Oblast in late 2021 and early 2022 demonstrated its impressive capabilities, notably firing 450 shots over 42 km, surpassing the manufacturer's range estimate.
The most recent iteration of the 2S22 Bohdana, now actively serving in the Ukrainian military, is mounted on a Czech TATRA T815-7 8x8 truck chassis. This version features an armored cab for enhanced protection against small arms and shrapnel. It is currently deployed with several of Ukraine's elite brigades.
The primary armament of the 2S22 Bohdana consists of a single 155mm NATO standard cannon located at the rear of the truck chassis. This cannon is capable of firing High-explosive incendiary/armor-piercing ammunition (HEIAP) with a range of 35 to 40 km, as well as Rocket-assisted projectiles (RAP) with an extended range of 45 to 60 km. It can achieve a maximum rate of fire of 6 rounds per minute, with the truck capable of carrying a total of 20 rounds of ammunition, along with associated charges stored in containers located on each side of the truck chassis.
The 2S22 Bohdana howitzer incorporates a semi-automatic loading mechanism. This system necessitates manually placing the projectile onto a designated tray, which is then elevated and directed into the barrel channel. Typically, this operation demands the coordinated effort of two crew members. However, when utilizing the significantly lighter 155-mm shells, the process can be efficiently managed by a single soldier.
A notable aspect of the Bohdana is its advanced fire control system, integrating gun stabilization, a ballistic calculator, an automatic gun-laying system, and a navigation system. The gun-laying system, powered by Siemens technology, and the sophisticated navigation system enable rapid target acquisition and engagement, further enhancing the howitzer's effectiveness in combat scenarios.
