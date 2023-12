A Ukrainian soldier says he stopped shelling small Russian units because he is running out of US-made artillery ammo​

Ukraine's artillery forced to stop shelling Russians, US ammo famine: report. Western supplies are at the 'bottom of the barrel'

A Ukrainian soldier says he stopped shelling small Russian units, per The Times of London.

Sergeant Taras "Fizruk" told the newspaper his unit is running out of US-made artillery shells.

The US and NATO have struggled to keep pace with Ukraine's use of ammunition.

Western supplies are at the 'bottom of the barrel'​

A Ukrainian soldier says he stopped shelling small Russian units because he is running out of US-made artillery ammo A Ukrainian soldier told The Times of London he has stopped shelling small Russian units because he is running out of US-made artillery ammo.