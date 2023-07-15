What's new

Ukraine sold its sovereignty for Western money, weapons, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban says

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
60,834
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

Ukraine sold its sovereignty for Western money, weapons, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban says

  • By Al Mayadeen English
  • 14 Jul 2023 20:22
Hungary's Prime Minister highlighted that the whole word is baffled as to why Washington will not end the war.

AP21162476780816-1000x667.jpg

  • Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban, speaks during a joint press conference in Budapest, Hungary. (AP)
Ukraine stopped being a sovereign nation upon its reception of Western money and weapons, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, his country is not willing to change its opinion on Ukraine.

The PM expressed his unpopular opinion on Friday when he stated that "Kiev has lost its sovereignty and receives money and weapons from the West, that is why the conflict will end immediately as soon as the US wants it."

He went on to say that the entire world is baffled as to why Washington refuses to end the war and is awaiting a response.

While speaking to a local broadcaster, Orban explained that "If the Americans want it, there will be peace tomorrow morning. And why the Americans do not want this is a question that the whole world is thinking about. After all, Ukraine has actually lost its sovereignty: it has no money, no military industry, no military production capacities of its own. It receives money mainly from the US, military funds — also from the Americans and the West."

Orban in April proclaimed that Ukraine was "a non-existent country in financial terms," arguing that whenever the US and Europe suspend support for Kiev, the war in Ukraine will end.

"The fall in economic indicators is huge, which is completely understandable...Obviously, Ukraine cannot finance itself."

Significantly, the Hungarian PM questioned whether "we [collective West] support Ukraine," and explained that the war in Ukraine will inevitably end "the moment America and Europe answer 'no' to this question."
Russia subsequently agreed with Orban that the US could end the war stating that the US is the main supplier of weapons to Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to Orbans words, saying, "To a large extent, yes, of course, one cannot but agree with this, that is the way it is. It is the United States that is the instigator in the supply of more and more new types of weapons to Ukraine, ammunition, it is the United States that constantly encourages Ukraine to fight to the last Ukrainian."

english.almayadeen.net

Ukraine sold its sovereignty for Western money, weapons, Orban says

Hungary's Prime Minister highlighted that the whole word is baffled as to why Washington will not end the war.
english.almayadeen.net english.almayadeen.net
 
And Orban sold Hungary's sovereignty to get the opportunity to give Putin an under desk handy. What is his point?
 

Similar threads

Akritas
Turkey and Hungary should be suspended from NATO
10 11 12 13 14 15
Replies
212
Views
8K
Foinikas
Foinikas
Nan Yang
Hungary PM Viktor Orban storms to fourth consecutive win after heated campaign
Replies
1
Views
398
8888888888888
8
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Russia to build two nuclear reactors in Hungary
Replies
0
Views
565
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
beijingwalker
The G7 anti-China façade shows cracks in Europe
Replies
1
Views
232
AViet
A
beijingwalker
Chinese FM Wang Yi: China supports Hungary in pursuing an independent development path
Replies
3
Views
515
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom