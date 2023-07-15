beijingwalker
Ukraine sold its sovereignty for Western money, weapons, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban says
- By Al Mayadeen English
- 14 Jul 2023 20:22
- Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban, speaks during a joint press conference in Budapest, Hungary. (AP)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, his country is not willing to change its opinion on Ukraine.
The PM expressed his unpopular opinion on Friday when he stated that "Kiev has lost its sovereignty and receives money and weapons from the West, that is why the conflict will end immediately as soon as the US wants it."
He went on to say that the entire world is baffled as to why Washington refuses to end the war and is awaiting a response.
While speaking to a local broadcaster, Orban explained that "If the Americans want it, there will be peace tomorrow morning. And why the Americans do not want this is a question that the whole world is thinking about. After all, Ukraine has actually lost its sovereignty: it has no money, no military industry, no military production capacities of its own. It receives money mainly from the US, military funds — also from the Americans and the West."
Orban in April proclaimed that Ukraine was "a non-existent country in financial terms," arguing that whenever the US and Europe suspend support for Kiev, the war in Ukraine will end.
"The fall in economic indicators is huge, which is completely understandable...Obviously, Ukraine cannot finance itself."
Significantly, the Hungarian PM questioned whether "we [collective West] support Ukraine," and explained that the war in Ukraine will inevitably end "the moment America and Europe answer 'no' to this question."
Russia subsequently agreed with Orban that the US could end the war stating that the US is the main supplier of weapons to Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to Orbans words, saying, "To a large extent, yes, of course, one cannot but agree with this, that is the way it is. It is the United States that is the instigator in the supply of more and more new types of weapons to Ukraine, ammunition, it is the United States that constantly encourages Ukraine to fight to the last Ukrainian."
