Ukraine population crashed by more than 6 million over night from 42.9 million to 36.7 million. Not buying it.

www.worldometers.info

Ukraine Population (2023) - Worldometer

Population of Ukraine: current, historical, and projected population, growth rate, immigration, median age, total fertility rate (TFR), population density, urbanization, urban population, country's share of world population, and global rank. Data tables, maps, charts, and live population clock
Is it Ukrainian's fault?

Well, they elected "pro-Russia" government in the first place.

Ukraine is friendly to anyone, whatever the West or Russia.

Suddenly there's a coup (from people who voted for "pro-Russia" government?).

Now the reality is so bleak.
 

