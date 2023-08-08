Ukraine appoints American trans woman as new military spokesperson

Foinikas
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Aug 2, 2021
- Messages
- 10,045
- Reaction score
- 4
- Country
- Location
Well...
'Crazy shift in my perception': How first transgender war correspondent is now fighting with Ukraine
Sarah Ashton-Cirillo was the first transgender war correspondent, covering the conflict in Ukraine since the beginning. Now she's on the front lines.
eu.usatoday.com
Ukraine appoints transgender to lead military's English-language propaganda
Ukraine has appointed transgender reporter Sarah Ashton-Cirillo to lead the military's English-language propaganda efforts, according to local news s
menafn.com
Ukraine Gives Russia the One-Finger Salute With Army Appointment
The appointment of an American transgender woman as a spokesperson of the Ukrainian Army highlights the government's eagerness to comply with Western ‘ ...
europeanconservative.com
New Ukrainian military spokesperson enrages Russian propagandists
Ukrainian Defense Ministry has responded to Russian media attacking Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, a military servicewoman of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces and U.S. journalist, over her transgender identity.
news.yahoo.com