Ukraine appoints American trans woman as new military spokesperson

Foinikas

Foinikas

Joined
Aug 2, 2021
Messages
10,045
Reaction score
4
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
Well...

eu.usatoday.com

'Crazy shift in my perception': How first transgender war correspondent is now fighting with Ukraine

Sarah Ashton-Cirillo was the first transgender war correspondent, covering the conflict in Ukraine since the beginning. Now she's on the front lines.
eu.usatoday.com

menafn.com

Ukraine appoints transgender to lead military's English-language propaganda

Ukraine has appointed transgender reporter Sarah Ashton-Cirillo to lead the military's English-language propaganda efforts, according to local news s
menafn.com menafn.com

europeanconservative.com

Ukraine Gives Russia the One-Finger Salute With Army Appointment

The appointment of an American transgender woman as a spokesperson of the Ukrainian Army highlights the government's eagerness to comply with Western ‘ ...
europeanconservative.com europeanconservative.com

news.yahoo.com

New Ukrainian military spokesperson enrages Russian propagandists

Ukrainian Defense Ministry has responded to Russian media attacking Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, a military servicewoman of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces and U.S. journalist, over her transgender identity.
news.yahoo.com news.yahoo.com
 
The spirit of Ukrainian army must go sky high as they see their "democracy and freedom" values which they are fighting for, are coming closer than ever to them. Or better yet, a top commander-in-chief with mustache but wearing a skirt.
 
The post itself is pointless as all communique either come from Zelenskyy office or Ukraine MOD.

Notice the posting is mostly propaganda, it's obvious they are doing this to spite the Russian
 
Ukrainians must be thinking "are we fighting for LGBT rights?"
 

