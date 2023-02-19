What's new

UAE: IIT to open in Abu Dhabi next year

Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jan 29, 2011
Messages
18,456
Reaction score
-4
Country
India
Location
United States
India’s renowned college Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is expected to open its first overseas campus in Abu Dhabi next year. This was confirmed by Sunjay Sudhir, Indian ambassador to the UAE, who said it would be a “significant move”.

“We are expecting the sessions to start next year,” he said. He also confirmed that the finer details are still being finalised.

“Currently discussions are on between ADEK and IIT Delhi on concrete things like where to set up, the course curriculum, the student body and the business model.”

According to Sudhir, the institute will provide high level education to its prospective students. “Details about faculty is still under discussion,” he said. “But the education will be of very high quality. The quality that IIT is known for.”

In November, a high-level team from IIT Delhi concluded a visit to the UAE capital and held extensive discussions with the Department of Education and Knowledge Abu Dhabi (ADEK) officials and other stakeholders in the UAE.

Presently, there are 23 IITs in India, which are located in various regions of the country offering undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate level programmes. The institute is considered to be one among the best engineering colleges in the world and noted alumni include Alphabet Inc. CEO Sunder Pichai and Indian industrialist NR Narayana Murthy.

www.zawya.com

UAE: IIT to open in Abu Dhabi next year

In November, a high-level team from IIT Delhi concluded a visit to the UAE capital
www.zawya.com www.zawya.com
 
Skull and Bones said:
India’s renowned college Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is expected to open its first overseas campus in Abu Dhabi next year. This was confirmed by Sunjay Sudhir, Indian ambassador to the UAE, who said it would be a “significant move”.

“We are expecting the sessions to start next year,” he said. He also confirmed that the finer details are still being finalised.

“Currently discussions are on between ADEK and IIT Delhi on concrete things like where to set up, the course curriculum, the student body and the business model.”

According to Sudhir, the institute will provide high level education to its prospective students. “Details about faculty is still under discussion,” he said. “But the education will be of very high quality. The quality that IIT is known for.”

In November, a high-level team from IIT Delhi concluded a visit to the UAE capital and held extensive discussions with the Department of Education and Knowledge Abu Dhabi (ADEK) officials and other stakeholders in the UAE.

Presently, there are 23 IITs in India, which are located in various regions of the country offering undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate level programmes. The institute is considered to be one among the best engineering colleges in the world and noted alumni include Alphabet Inc. CEO Sunder Pichai and Indian industrialist NR Narayana Murthy.

www.zawya.com

UAE: IIT to open in Abu Dhabi next year

In November, a high-level team from IIT Delhi concluded a visit to the UAE capital
www.zawya.com www.zawya.com
Click to expand...
Good for UAE
 

Similar threads

hatehs
VILE VEGETARIAN: IIT DIRECTOR claims that KILLING ANIMALS caused landslides in Himachal Pradesh which killed 250 people
Replies
0
Views
113
hatehs
hatehs
P
India Ties up With UAE to Settle Trade in Rupees
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
113
Views
3K
my2cents
my2cents
INDIAPOSITIVE
The Afghan girl who defeated Taliban to get her IIT-M degree
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
Redbeanpaste
R
kaykay
Govt makes first crude oil payment to UAE in Indian rupees
Replies
6
Views
292
VkdIndian
VkdIndian
iamnobody
DALIT IIT Bombay Student commits suicide due to discrimination. Father Alleges Harassment By Cops.
Replies
9
Views
504
iamnobody
iamnobody

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom