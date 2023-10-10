UAE, Bahrain condemn abduction of Israeli civilians by Hamas

Shapur Zol Aktaf
The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have condemned the abduction of Israeli civilians by Hamas during its assault on Israel, calling for diplomatic efforts to stop the fighting.
The Arab Muslim countries both established relations with Israel in 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords.
Their statements came after at least 100 hostages were seized in Saturday’s assault which left more than 700 people dead in Israel and triggered reprisal air strikes which have killed over 560 in Gaza.
"The ministry stressed that attacks by Hamas against Israeli towns and villages near the Gaza Strip, including the firing of thousands of rockets at population centers, are a serious and grave escalation," the UAE’s foreign ministry said in a statement late on Sunday.
“The ministry is appalled by reports that Israeli civilians have been abducted as hostages from their homes.”
On Monday, Bahrain’s foreign ministry said the “attacks launched by Hamas constitute a dangerous escalation.”
“Bahrain denounces.... the kidnapping of civilians from their homes as hostages,” the statement said, calling for immediate efforts to stop the fighting.
https://english.alarabiya.net/News/...demn-abduction-of-Israeli-civilians-by-Hamas-
The UAE which is a "follower-and-like-collecting and soon a gambling-paradise economy and which attracts drug cartels to invest in its property market as well, is now enjoying the genocide in Gaza. The tiny Amero-British colony/army base and proxy-microphone of Bin-Pig-Salman does not want to be left behind and is competing in celebration of the death of Palestinian baby's.
It seems that all these mafia states which have no ethics at all (Kosovo, UAE, Bahrain, Albania, Azerbayjan) have something in common, being strongly dependent on and being strongly pro-Israel and at the same time trying to collecting money by all kind of unethical manners, from stealing organs to promoting gambling. They either are a source or a safe haven of mafia. And ofcourse, a big portion of their native population is against these criminal neglect of justice and immoral practises.
Last edited: