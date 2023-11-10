U.S. soldiers invade high school in Japan

U.S. soldiers invade high school, superintendent says, “This should never happen” U.S. military vehicles have invaded school grounds in Okinawa in the past – Ryukyu Shimpo Digital Publication date and time October 17, 2023 10:35Update date and time October 17, 2023 01:40 Prefectural Education Superintendent Hanreiman speaks at the Education, Welfare and Welfare Committee, saying, “If this is true, it is truly regrettable.” Prefectural Assembly on the 16th. The person who...

Ryukyu Shimpo morning editionIn response to the arrest of three U.S. soldiers on suspicion of invading a prefectural high school in Naha City in the early hours of the 15th, Prefectural Education Superintendent Mitsuru Hannei told the prefectural assembly’s Education, Welfare and Welfare Committee on the 16th, “The school building where students’ educational activities are conducted.” If it is true that U.S. military personnel infiltrated the country, it is truly regrettable and should not have happened.We will closely monitor the results of the police investigation and consider our response.” The victim of the intrusion was Shuri Prefectural High School, and there have been incidents in the prefecture in the past, such as U.S. military vehicles invading school grounds, and the school has strongly protested each time and requested measures to prevent a recurrence.At Shuri High School, the principal explained the incident to all students on the 16th. He also informed students during the live observation that police would be in and out of the school, and urged students not to become anxious.Summary of the incidentThree US soldiers arrested on suspicion of breaking into a high school in Naha city, detected by security sensor early in the morning, reported by security companyOn the 15th, the Naha Police Station arrested three American soldiers on suspicion of trespassing into a prefectural high school building in Naha City without a legitimate reason. All arrested were U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to Kadena Air Base.