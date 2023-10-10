U.S. officials are again begging China for help.

GreatHanWarrior
Schumer notes 'serious engagement' with China's Xi during Beijing visit
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday there had been "serious engagement" during a meeting between a visiting U.S. bipartisan congressional delegation and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The visit aims to advance U.S. economic and national security interests ahead of a...
ca.news.yahoo.com
We don't know why American officials so frequently beg for China's summons. Perhaps the US is facing shocking difficulties.
Schumer Leads Bipartisan Trip to China Amid Tensions
Among the issues the Senate majority leader said he hoped to address with top Chinese officials were economic reciprocity and fentanyl.
www.nytimes.com
Visiting China, Schumer urges fair treatment of US firms
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Saturday Washington did not seek to decouple from China, but wanted reciprocal and fair treatment for U.S. companies, as he kicked off a rare trip to the world's second-largest economy.
www.reuters.com
We can see that China does not welcome these American officials.
Last edited: