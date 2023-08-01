U.S. dependence on China for lifesaving drugs grows

beijingwalker
U.S. dependence on China for lifesaving drugs growsTreatments for cancer, cardiovascular diseases drive rising imports
The U.S. has been importing more chemotherapy treatments, immunosuppressants and other lifesaving drugs from China. © Reuters
RINTARO TOBITA, Nikkei staff writerAugust 2, 2023 02:21 JST
WASHINGTON -- U.S. imports of Chinese-made pharmaceuticals are soaring to meet shortages at home, with authorities in some cases greenlighting drugs not formally approved for American use.
In a recent example, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on July 10 that it had allowed additional emergency shipments of cisplatin, a drug commonly used in chemotherapy, from China's Qilu Pharmaceutical. Qilu's version of the drug is not approved by the FDA.
The U.S. imported $6.95 billion worth of pharmaceuticals from China in 2022, up more than eightfold from $820 million the year before, official data shows. Demand has remained strong, with imports over the first five months of this year alone totaling more than double the annual tally from 2021.
