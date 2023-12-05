What's new

U.S. debt tops $30 trillion, everybody owes $100,000. U.S. national debt surpasses $100K per person

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
65,819
-55
99,458
Country
China
Location
China
U.S. national debt surpasses $100K per person

By Casey Harper | The Center Square Dec 4, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago

(The Center Square) – The rapidly growing debt of the U.S. federal government has hit another milestone, topping more than $100,000 per person.

While the U.S. population and the U.S. national debt are large numbers that are difficult to calculate, the rough debt estimate and rough population estimate end up at about $100,000 of federal debt per person in the U.S.

The U.S. Census population clock estimates the U.S. population at nearly 336 million. Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury Department estimates the national debt is nearly $34 trillion.

“The national debt just exceeded $100,000 per citizen,” Rep. John James, R-Mich., wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “This should send a message to the White House that this reckless federal spending is at a breaking point.”

The U.S. Treasury confirmed in the middle of last month that in the first month of this fiscal year, the federal government had a deficit of $67 billion.
Concern about rising debt has grown along with the debt and recent international credit downgrades for the U.S.

The federal government received a credit downgrade from Fitch Ratings, one of the top international credit rating agencies in the world. The rating went from AAA to AA+.

Moody’s, one of the other top three credit rating groups, announced last week that it was lowering its evaluation of the U.S. credit from “stable” to “negative.”

The trust funds for Medicare, Social Security and highways are facing insolvency within a decade as the federal government borrows billions of dollars per day.

Despite these red flags, federal deficit spending, which has been elevated since the COVID-19 pandemic, Congressional spending shows little sign of slowing down. Deficits spiked during the pandemic, and while they have decreased from their COVID-era peaks, they still remain higher than before the pandemic.

 

U.S. debt tops $30 trillion, everybody owes $100,000​

Our family has been selected by the government to reduce this debt by contributing $4,000 in 2024. Being a good citizen, I said yes. I will start working overtime.

By Ed Welke, Detroit Lakes
Today at 7:00 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Anderson family meeting (a parody):

Dad: I just received notice from the U.S. government that the federal debt is now over $30 trillion, and each man, woman, and child in America owes $100,000 of debt. Our family has been selected by the government to reduce this debt by contributing $4,000 in 2024. Being a good citizen, I said yes. I will start working overtime.

Mom: I'm going to double the size of our garden and sell produce. I'm also going to make soups and stews to stretch our food dollars.

Son: Let's stop using cell phones and cable TV, and I can walk to work to save gas money.

Daughter: I'm not sure about this. I learned at school that the debt is increasing $6 a day per person. In a year that's $8,760 for us. We're getting further behind.

Dad: We must have faith that Congress will make the sacrifices to find solutions to balance the yearly budget deficit. Let's go and have a bowl of mom's onion broth.

www.dl-online.com

Letter: U.S. debt tops $30 trillion, everybody owes $100,000

Our family has been selected by the government to reduce this debt by contributing $4,000 in 2024. Being a good citizen, I said yes. I will start working overtime.
www.dl-online.com www.dl-online.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
America is now paying more in gross interest on its record $33 trillion debt than on national defense
Replies
13
Views
105
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
US debt problem: It will take a transformational leader to keep U.S. from becoming next Greece
Replies
2
Views
163
Menthol
Menthol
beijingwalker
The US can't grow its way out of its $33 trillion debt mountain, research group says
Replies
1
Views
220
Stranagor
Stranagor
StraightEdge
Moody's cuts US outlook to ‘negative’, Washington is furious
Replies
2
Views
260
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
The US government will add $5 billion to its debt pile every single day for the next ten years, says analyst
Replies
4
Views
328
StraightEdge
StraightEdge

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom