Two Indian Army Vehicles Ambushed in IOK!

www.newindianexpress.com

Three jawans killed, three injured as terrorists fire upon Army vehicle in Poonch in J-K

The vehicles came under attack in the Savni area on the Rajouri-Thanamandi-Surankote road around 3.30 PM.
www.indiatoday.in

3 jawans killed in ambush on Army vehicles in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch

Three jawans were killed after terrorists attacked two Army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The two vehicles were carrying jawans from an area where an operation against terrorists has been underway since Wednesday night.
