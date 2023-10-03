What's new

Two female Pakistani mountain climbers make history by summiting Nepal’s Mount Lhotse

3819396-808310493.jpg

This combination of photos created on May 16, 2023 features Pakistani mountaineers Naila Kiani (left) and Nadia Azad (right). (Photo courtesy: Instagram)
Naila Kiani becomes the first Pakistani woman to scale the world’s fourth tallest mountain that's higher than 8,000 meters
Nadia Azad, who has summited the world’s seven tallest mountains on all continents, conquered Mount Lhotse as well
KHAPLU, Gilgit-Baltistan: Two Pakistani high-altitude climbers, Naila Kiani and Nadia Azad, summited the world’s fourth-highest peak, Mount Lhotse, in Nepal on Tuesday, setting new records in the process

Kiani, a Dubai-based Pakistani banker, amateur boxer and mother of two, became the first Pakistani woman to climb the mountain and conquer six out of the world’s 14 tallest peaks, all of them higher than 8,000 meters above sea level

Azad, who was carrying out her own expedition, was not too far behind and scaled three out of the 14 gigantic peaks after summiting Mount Lhotse. Previously, the she reached the top of Mount Annapurna and the world’s tallest Everest peak

Azad is also the second Pakistani woman, after Samina Baig, who has climbed the Seven Summits, the tallest mountains on all continents

Accompanied by Imagine Nepal’s Sherpa guide Mr. Pasang Temba Sherpa, Ms. Naila Kiani reached the summit on 16th May 2023 at 8:13 am,” Dawa Gyaljen Sherpa told Arab News over the phone. “She was also the first international climber to summit Everest this season. With Lhotse, she has now completed six of the 14 eight-thousanders

The leading Nepalese trekking and mountain climbing operator also facilitated Azad and applauded her achievement

Imagine Nepal’s second client and Sherpa, Ms. Nadia Azad and Pemba Chhiri Sherpa, reached the summit of the fourth highest mountain,” said the organization in a Facebook post. “They made it to the top at 11:00 am on 16 May 2023. This is Nadia’s third 14 eight-thousanders this season with Imagine Nepal after Everest on 14 May and Annapurna on 15 April 2023

Speaking to Arab News, Mingma G, a renowned Nepalese climber who owns the company, said Kiani was a skilled mountain climber who was capable to making new records.

“She is a physically very strong woman,” he said. “If she gets financial support then she can beat many previous records.”

Kiani has also scaled K2, Gasherbrum-I and Gasherbrum-II in Pakistan. Her latest achievement was also praised by the Alpine Club of Pakistan that congratulated her for “creating climbing history” by becoming the first Pakistani woman to summit Mount Lhotse

Two female Pakistani mountain climbers make history by summiting Nepal's Mount Lhotse

KHAPLU, Gilgit-Baltistan: Two Pakistani high-altitude climbers, Naila Kiani and Nadia Azad, summited the world's fourth-highest peak, Mount Lhotse, in Nepal on Tuesday, setting new records in the process. Kiani, a Dubai-based Pakistani banker, amateur boxer and mother of two, became the first...
