Two famous anti-China oversea Chinese asked for help to Chinese government.

Two very famous anti-China activists, who were separately arrested and are facing crime charges in USA and Ukraine, aksed Chinese government to save them from jail.

The two clowns have spread a lot of fake news about China in western media. They described Chinese government is the evilest regime. Now they are in trouble, the spineless and shameless clowns are begging Chinese government to help them.


1703045533614.png


1703045631755.png
 
Can you show their arrests/charges in the USA and Ukraine?

This sounds pretty flimsy without any specific accusations.
 
That"s the filthiness of people who love the so-called individual freedom. They can never sacrify themselves for anything.

In 2022, a Vietnamese American soldier who 'volunteered" to fight for freedom in Ukraine and arrested by Russian force. But his family first begged Vietnamese government to work with Russia, then condemned Vietnamese government for not rescueing him, although he has never been a Vietnamese.

look how "liberal democracy" has made human to become subhuman, who only care of himself and loss all self respect.
 
This guy is in Ukraine. He has 134,000 followers in youtube and has more followers in other platform. He was accused of revealing Ukrainian anti-missile equipment position in his uploaded video

1703047914137.png


This guy is well known anti-China activist. He was accused by US court for a crime of raping a girl.

1703048271032.png
 
Vietnam is fine. At least is not the major target of west propaganda machine. Anit-China is a big business. Many oversea Chinese make money from this business. Even some foreigners are engaging in this business.

1703049057287.png
 

