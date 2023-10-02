What's new

Two Americans win the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their work on mRNA Covid-19 vaccines

Katalin Karikó and Dr. Drew Weissman, American scientists whose long collaboration has revolutionized the making of vaccines and raised the prospect of new treatments for a range of afflictions, were awarded the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine Monday for their work on messenger RNA

Hungarian-born biochemist Karikó, 68, spent nearly a decade at BioNTech, the German pharmaceutical firm that collaborated with drug giant Pfizer to produce the pandemic’s first vaccine against the virus that causes COVID-19. Physician-scientist Weissman, 64, is a professor of vaccine research at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine.

Their work has armed scientists and drug companies with the means to turn the body’s cells into manufacturers of its own medicine.

“This year’s Nobel Prize recognizes their basic science discovery that fundamentally changed our understanding of how mRNA interacts with the immune system and had a major impact on society during the recent pandemic,” Rickard Sandberg, a member of the Nobel Assembly, said, adding that “mRNA vaccines, together with other COVID-19 vaccines, have been administered over 13 billion times.”

Scientists whose work on mRNA paved the way for first COVID-19 vaccines win Nobel Prize

Nobel Prize winners Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman harnessed messenger RNA, an advance that led to the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
Both Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman must really feel indebted to China for providing them an opportunity to develop this vaccine. Without China, Covid 19 wouldn’t have been possible. Congratulations to both of them and thank you China.
 

