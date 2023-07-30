What's new

Twenty people, including Ameer of JUI Tehsil Khar, were killed in Bajaur, KPK.

ghazi52 said:
,.,.
Six people, including Maulana Ziaullah Jan Haqqani, the Ameer of JUI Tehsil Khar, were martyred, and dozens more were injured in a blast that occurred in Bajaur.


View attachment 942670
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1685621335878172672
Click to expand...
Lanat is khassi fouj par, Them and their families are safe in DHA's while common folk are dieing in mass. One thing i have truly understood those bastards don't give a damn about common people. I want one in DHA. LANAT LAKH DI LANAT!!!!!!!!!
 
,.,.

At least 20 killed, 50 injured in blast at JUI-F convention in KP’s Bajaur district

Javid Hussain | Umar Bacha
July 30, 2023

At least 20 people were killed while over 50 were wounded in a blast at a Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convention in the Khar tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district on Sunday, officials said.

Bajaur District Emergency Officer Saad Khan confirmed the casualties and number of injuries to Dawn.com.

He said Maulana Ziaullah Jan, a key JUI-F leader in Khar, also passed away in the blast. The officer added that the injured persons were being moved to hospitals in Peshawar and Timergera.

The image shows JUI-F leader Maulana Ziaullah Jan, who was martyred in a blast in Bajaur on Sunday. — Photo by Umar Bacha

The image shows JUI-F leader Maulana Ziaullah Jan, who was martyred in a blast in Bajaur on Sunday. — Photo by Umar Bacha

Dawn.com’s correspondent, who was present at the blast site, said a local journalist was among those injured.

Meanwhile, television footage showed panic-stricken people gathering at the site following the blast as ambulances arrived to move the injured to hospitals. Afterwards, a large police contingent cordoned off the area.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, in a statement issued by the party’s media cell, expressed grief over the incident. He sought an inquiry into the attack from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the KP government.

“May Allah raise the ranks of martyrs,” Rehman said and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He also appealed to JUI-F workers to immediately reach hospitals and provide blood donations.

Earlier, JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah said he was supposed to attend the convention today but could not because of some personal commitments.

“I strongly condemn the blast and want to give a message to the people behind it that this is not jihad but terrorism,” the JUI-F leader said while speaking to Geo News.

He asserted that today’s incident was an attack on humanity and Bajaur.

Hamdullah demanded that the blast should be probed, recalling that this was not the first that the JUI-F had been targetted. “This has happened before […] our workers have been targetted. We raised our voice over this in the Parliament but no action was taken.”

He also extended his condolences to grieving families and urged the provincial government to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

In a statement on the PPP Media Cell, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari condemned the blast and extended condolences to the bereaved.

“The federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments should bring the patrons of terrorists to justice,” he said, stressing that terrorists and their planners should be eliminated.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari said terrorists were everyone’s enemies. “Like Swat, the entire country needs to be cleansed of the nurseries of terrorism,” he stated.

Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmed also condemned the blast and extended his condolences over the deaths.

“The federal and provincial governments, forces, intelligence agencies and civil administration have completely failed to protect the people,” he tweeted.

“The return of terrorism proves that the government’s security plan/policy has failed and tribal districts of KP are in the middle of this fire,” the JI senator said and demanded that a joint in-camera session of the Parliament should be called to address the issue of rising terrorism.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.


www.dawn.com

At least 20 killed, 50 injured in blast at JUI-F convention in KP’s Bajaur district

JUI-F tehsil amir Ziaullah Jan among those killed; Maulana Fazlur Rehman demands inquiry into attack, urges party workers to donate blood.
www.dawn.com
 
This is all handy-work of GHQ Generals. All the instability, terrorism, and killing of people is all being done by these Generals. These people are the Mafia which rule Pakistan and for them Pakistan people are like dogs and cats.
 
This wasn't TTP, this is about sect beef I think, ISKP is targeting deobandis
 
TTP was fully supported by Diesel.

Yes, Terrorists seems from ISIS-K.
They are not only worst enemy of Afghan Taliban, but also of Al Qaeda.
These all groups claim, all others opponents are Infidel.

When target were Shia and Sunni (Barelvi), Deobandi mullah were happy, Now feel the pain.
 
My heart doesn't bleed. These haraamis diesel lovers supported rapes of PTI women and abuse of supporters that is still going on today.
 
35-40 killed.

www.geo.tv

At least 35 killed, 200 injured in suicide blast targeting JUI-F workers' convention in Bajaur

JUI-F KP spokesperson says the explosion took place at around 4pm during a leader's address to the convention
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv

All Deobandi mullah supported TTP and Al Qaeda in Pakistan.
I am waiting for time, when suicide attack may happen Deobandi masajid.

Any way, Diesel group is violent political party and terrorist sympathizers, supporters and funders.

It is good, this Harami party should be eliminated in suicide attacks.
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
At least 35 killed, 200 injured in suicide blast targeting JUI-F workers' convention in Bajaur
Replies
9
Views
75
Azad_ Kashmiri
Azad_ Kashmiri
ghazi52
2 killed in remote-controlled bomb blast in Bajaur
Replies
2
Views
368
Kingdom come
Kingdom come
ghazi52
3 policemen martyred, civilians among 7 injured in blast in Bara Bazaar in KPK
Replies
9
Views
159
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
6 TTP militants killed in intelligence-based operation in KP’s Lakki Marwat
Replies
1
Views
542
Ali_14
A
ghazi52
Four policemen martyred as JUI-F leader’s convoy attacked in Tank
2 3
Replies
41
Views
3K
Maea
Maea

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom