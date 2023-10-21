What's new

Turks who were calling to nuke Pakistan during the floods using slurs like "monkeys" are wanting Pakistani nukes as a deterrent against Israel

Pakistanis who make trouble in turkey should be ashamed of them selves

The question is what is chachoo whisky going about it ?
 
Pakistanis who make trouble in turkey should be ashamed of them selves

The question is what is chachoo whisky going about it ?
Drink whiskey of course. Pakistan pakistani Generals are dejaals little minions.
 
On Pakistani involvement, everybody needs to calm down.

No, Pakistani strategic capability is for our own existential defense. Stop taking nuclear missiles lightly. It is to be utilized only but as a last resort with the exception of tactical one (Nasr I, II) which is to be limited to Pakistan and it's immediate surroundings. There are other ways to help others rather than jumping directly to missiles.

Using Pakistani Nuke on Israel is a waste. They are not worthy to spend it. Israel can be destroyed conventionally and sub-conventionally alone.

Personally, I would suggest sending rescue teams + military medical teams with field hospitals to Egypt & Jordan to help and also train people on first-aid, urban rescue etc. Send military advisors to all involved Muslim nations to coordinate and collaborate on military planning, and officially take a bolder and harder stance on the issue.

Pakistan has given Israel spanking in the past and I am sure neither the occupying state nor it's allies would want us to get involved in any way. The mere threat will do wonders. U.S. aid to Israel is not something that has no counter. They are not omnipotent.

India can be managed. They got no beef and even if they try to poke their nose challenging us militarily by posturing, we can deal with em.

Arabs need to fight their own battles and despite the past, they are in much better position and we trust they can. We shall support them whenever they need us. Turks also are capable.

Despite the divisions and and national interests within the polarized Muslim nations, Tauheed does unite us. Non-Muslims can never grasp this.

And, you can fight and hate as much as you desire, but this is not the time for that, rather get united. Palestinians are suffering so let's not make it about anything else.

1697852554725.jpeg


1697852531638.jpeg
 
Turks are naturally closer to Israel and west compared to Muslims but they use Islam for political reasons.
 
Now the Hindjews are trying to break Turkey- Pakistan unity.
 
We should stop clinging to bad things which happened between us and stay united.
 
Hi,

How did you become STAFF on this forum---? Your post reeks of ignorance and SHEER stupidity---that can only be expected from pakistani teenagers---maybe many an adults as well---.

Tauheed joins you for NOTHING---. Never has---never will---.

Get real---accept that you are a part of a nation that was somebody and has chosen to become worthless over the years and decades---.
 
 

