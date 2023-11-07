What's new

Turkish people come out and demand evacation of US Airbase in Turkey

www.nbcnews.com

Pro-Palestinian crowds try to storm air base housing U.S. troops in Turkey

Turkish police used tear gas and water cannons as hundreds at a pro-Palestinian rally tried to storm Incirlik Air Base in Adana, which houses U.S. troops. The rally happened hours before Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Turkey for talks on Gaza.
1699331899619.png
 

