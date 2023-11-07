Turkish people come out and demand evacation of US Airbase in Turkey

AZADPAKISTAN2009
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Sep 8, 2009
- Messages
- 37,605
- Reaction score
- 68
- Country
- Location
Pro-Palestinian crowds try to storm air base housing U.S. troops in Turkey
Turkish police used tear gas and water cannons as hundreds at a pro-Palestinian rally tried to storm Incirlik Air Base in Adana, which houses U.S. troops. The rally happened hours before Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Turkey for talks on Gaza.
www.nbcnews.com
Turkish police used tear gas and water cannons as hundreds at a pro-Palestinian rally tried to storm Incirlik Air Base in Adana, which houses U.S. troops. The rally happened hours before Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Turkey for talks on Gaza.