Turkish National and Strategic Development Projects: News and Updates

Istanbul New Airport ( $12 billion )



It will be the world’s major hub of transport and aviation, as well as having the globes biggest duty-free area



Turkey's first social Robot. Its first job will be at Istanbul New Airport's international terminal. NELY is designed to help passengers by providing necessary information after they go through passport control

Mega Road and Motorway Projects

4773 km Highway Project $47 billion until 2035

The high-speed train network to become the second biggest after China as well as building 10,000 km of new rails until 2030

Turkey is among the most important countries of the Modern Silk Road project (from China to London)

Strategic Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway Project ( 838 km )

Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge ( one of the world's widest suspension bridges at 58.4 metres )

Çanakkale 1915 Bridge ( 3.563 m .. to become the longest suspension bridge in the world )

Marmaray Project

Eurasia Tunnel - ISTANBUL ( 5,4 km )

3 Nuclear Power Plants ( $62 billion )

SOLAR POWER

WIND ENERGY

TANAP Gas Pipeline Project 1.841 km ( $10 billion ) opened in june 2018

Star Refinery Project ( $6,3 billion )

The records break down into specific categories focusing on the economy, energy, foreign policy, healthcare, transport and tourism , defence industry altogether they make up the 2023 vision plan for Turkey-- The main focus of the Government is to extend the motorway and divided road network-- establish a wide range high speed train network-- continue the healthcare campus projects to raise quality of the healthcare services across the nation-- high capacity port and airport investments are also key growth areas of the Government-- ERDOGAN aims to turn Turkey into major defense industry power in 2023-- Total installed capacity of the power plants will be increased to secure the power supply through renewable, local coal and nuclear power plant investmentsTotal CP&I spending is estimated to be $325 billion until 2023 for the selected sectorsThe airport is planned as the largest airport in the world with a 150 million annual passenger capacity in its last planned expansion stage, while remaining upgradable to handle 200 million annual passengers if required until 2030As of September 2018, around 94% of the first stage of construction is completedThe inauguration of the airport is planned to take place on 29 October 2018Turkish Airlines flies to more countries in the world than any other airlineTurkish Airlines flies to 303 destinations -- 254 international and 49 domesticand Turkish Airlines is with an average fleet age of 6.6 years ( the best in Europe )now Turkish Airlines buys 255 new Planes for $40 billion between 2018 and 2023-- 92 Airbus A321Neo $11,6 billion ( 2018-2022 )-- 98 Boeing 737 Max $10 billion ( 2018-2021 )-- 40 Boeing 787-900 Dreamliner $11 billion ( 2019-2023 )-- 25 Airbus A350-900 $7,7 billion ( until 2023 )also Turkish Airlines bought 135 planes for $23 billion between 2013 and 2017-- 34 Airbus A321-200 $3,9 billion ( 2013-2017 )-- 36 Boeing 737-800 $3,5 billion ( 2013 - 2016 )-- 15 Boeing 737-900ER $1,5 billion ( 2013 - 2015 )-- 27 Airbus A330-300 $7 billion ( 2013-2017 )-- 23 Boeing 777-300ER $7,3 billion ( 2013-2017 )Turkish Airlines and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), the state-run aid agency are among Turkey’s instruments of soft power,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,The Turkish Government is planning to execute various infrastructure projects especially in roads and motorways with the total expected investment amount of exceeding $80 billionTransport is another vast area they are setting their sights on, including expanding the high-speed train network to become the second biggest after China as well as building 10,000 km of new rails. 15,000 km of highway and improved infrastructure , Istanbul Big Tunnel Project will no doubt help the transporting of goods, therefore, boosting the economyTurkey will play a key role in the Modern Silk Road with its recently attracting mega investments like Marmaray, Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, Eurasia Tunnel, Çanakkale 1915 Bridge, 3rd Airport. The Edirne-Kars High-Speed Railway line, which is carried out together with the Chinese, is one of the important steps taken within the scope of the projectThe BTK Railway was the missing link of the much-heralded middle corridor of the New Silk Road, which is a multimodal trade route that goes from China to Europe via Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey ........ opened 30 October 2017( goods will be able to reach Europe heading from South Korea, China, and India within 15 days ....... considerably less time than a journey by sea )The Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge is a bridge for rail and motor vehicle transit over the Bosphorus strait to the north of two existing suspension bridges in ISTANBUL ( opened 26 August 2016 )The Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge is other important step in terms of transportation infrastructure of the OBOR project ( One Belt, One Road - New silk way )Marmaray is a railway project that connects the railway lines of Istanbul’s European and Asian sides with a tube tunnel passing under the Bosphorus. With the Marmaray and the 3rd Bridge being designed as part of the İron Silk Road, Turkey will make a significant contribution to the Iron Silk Road by completing the middle line of the Beijing-London lineopened in 2013. The project will be completed in 2018 with allThe Eurasia Tunnel is a road tunnel in Istanbul crossing underneath the the Bosphorus straitThe tunnel was officially opened on 20 December 2016,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,The total investment cost of the investments realized by private sector is $85 billion and thanks to these projects, supply security is no longer a problem for the countryTherefore, Turkish Government aims to focus more on the localization and diversification of the generation mix by realizing renewable, local coal and nuclear projectsTurkey's first nuclear power plant to be operational by 2023-- AKKUYU Nuclear Power Plant by 2023-2025 ( 4800 MW )-- SINOP Nuclear Power Plant by 2023-2028 ( 4400 MW )-- IGNEADA Nuclear Power Plant by 2030 ( 5300 MW )Turkey and Russia launched construction of Turkey’s first nuclear power plant in the southern province of Mersin with a ceremony in the capital Ankara on April 3 2018-- Eskişehir Coal fired Power Plant $5 billion ( 4.000 MW )-- Cayırhan Coal fired Power Plant $1,2 billion ( 800 MW )The Turkish government has made it a priority to increase the share of renewable sources in the country’s total installed power to 30% by 2023-- Karapınar Solar Power Plant $1,3 billion ( 1000 MW ) is the 2nd biggest solar power plant in the world after China ( Tengger Desert Solar Park – 1500MW )-- Turkey’s wind energy sector lures $12 billion in investments in 11 yearsTurkey has 11GW of wind power stock available and has a national target of 20 GW of installed capacity by 2023The country’s total energy target for 2023 is 100 GW of capacityTurkey wind energy project will be held in October. The 1,200 MW offshore wind energy project will be the first in the country and the largest in the world ( $2 billion )The pipeline has a strategic importance for both Azerbaijan and Turkey. It allows the first Azerbaijani gas exports to Europe, beyond TurkeyIt also strengthens the role of Turkey as a regional energy hubThe refinery is expected to narrow Turkey’s current account deficit by $1.5 billion by alleviating raw material imports including dieselby 2019 will be operating at full capacity,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,Kanal İstanbul (Channel Istanbul) is an artificial sea-level waterway, connecting the Black Sea to the Sea of MarmaraThe project is intended for the 100th anniversary in 2023 of the foundation of the Turkish RepublicKanal Istanbul would accommodate 160 vessel crossings a day, as well as SubmarinesAiming to expand its share from global FDI movements and raising its GDP in line with the 2023 vision, Turkey is due to launch an international financial center in Istanbul soon,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,to modernize the public hospitals and expanding their bed capacity through uniting the regional hospitals within one campusThe Turkish Government has an extensive healthcare PPP pipeline with an estimated total capacity of +50.000 bedsTurkey has opened numerous private and public hospitals over the last 10 years, and 34 city hospitals equipped with the state-of-art technology that will be operational until 2023Turkey is a strong contender in the medical tourism market.Turkey boasts of zero waiting times, affordable and quality healthcare delivery.specifically, in the areas of transplant surgery, radiation therapy for cancer, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and genomic medicineStating that patients from 146 countries choose Turkey as a destination to seek health,the country attracts patients particularly from Turkic countries, Russia, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and KuwaitTurkey is ranked 4th in the global list for healthcare tourism in terms of the number of patients it serves and comes 3rd in terms of the revenue it generates from healthcare tourism746,000 patients came to Turkey for treatment, and the sector generated $5.6 billion in revenues in 2017Turkey eyes ealthcare services for 800,000 patients and secure $7.5 billion in 2018and around 2 million medical tourists and $20 billion revenue are expected by 2023Ankara ETLIK Integrated Healthcare Campus is the largest Healthcare Campus in the World( 1,4 million m2 land .... $1,3 billion )Ankara BILKENT Integrated Healthcare Campus is the 2nd largest Healthcare Campus in the World ( 1,3 million m2 land .... $1,2 billion ),,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,