Turkish National and Strategic Development Projects: News and Updates

The records break down into specific categories focusing on the economy, energy, foreign policy, healthcare, transport and tourism , defence industry altogether they make up the 2023 vision plan for Turkey


-- The main focus of the Government is to extend the motorway and divided road network
-- establish a wide range high speed train network
-- continue the healthcare campus projects to raise quality of the healthcare services across the nation

-- high capacity port and airport investments are also key growth areas of the Government

-- ERDOGAN aims to turn Turkey into major defense industry power in 2023

-- Total installed capacity of the power plants will be increased to secure the power supply through renewable, local coal and nuclear power plant investments


Total CP&I spending is estimated to be $325 billion until 2023 for the selected sectors


601914a.jpg





Istanbul New Airport ( $12 billion )

It will be the world’s major hub of transport and aviation, as well as having the globes biggest duty-free area


The airport is planned as the largest airport in the world with a 150 million annual passenger capacity in its last planned expansion stage, while remaining upgradable to handle 200 million annual passengers if required until 2030

As of September 2018, around 94% of the first stage of construction is completed
The inauguration of the airport is planned to take place on 29 October 2018




Turkey's first social Robot. Its first job will be at Istanbul New Airport's international terminal. NELY is designed to help passengers by providing necessary information after they go through passport control





Turkish Airlines flies to more countries in the world than any other airline
Turkish Airlines flies to 303 destinations -- 254 international and 49 domestic
and Turkish Airlines is with an average fleet age of 6.6 years ( the best in Europe )

now Turkish Airlines buys 255 new Planes for $40 billion between 2018 and 2023

-- 92 Airbus A321Neo $11,6 billion ( 2018-2022 )
-- 98 Boeing 737 Max $10 billion ( 2018-2021 )
-- 40 Boeing 787-900 Dreamliner $11 billion ( 2019-2023 )
-- 25 Airbus A350-900 $7,7 billion ( until 2023 )

also Turkish Airlines bought 135 planes for $23 billion between 2013 and 2017

-- 34 Airbus A321-200 $3,9 billion ( 2013-2017 )
-- 36 Boeing 737-800 $3,5 billion ( 2013 - 2016 )
-- 15 Boeing 737-900ER $1,5 billion ( 2013 - 2015 )
-- 27 Airbus A330-300 $7 billion ( 2013-2017 )
-- 23 Boeing 777-300ER $7,3 billion ( 2013-2017 )


Turkish Airlines and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), the state-run aid agency are among Turkey’s instruments of soft power







Mega Road and Motorway Projects

The Turkish Government is planning to execute various infrastructure projects especially in roads and motorways with the total expected investment amount of exceeding $80 billion

Transport is another vast area they are setting their sights on, including expanding the high-speed train network to become the second biggest after China as well as building 10,000 km of new rails. 15,000 km of highway and improved infrastructure , Istanbul Big Tunnel Project will no doubt help the transporting of goods, therefore, boosting the economy



4773 km Highway Project $47 billion until 2035

The high-speed train network to become the second biggest after China as well as building 10,000 km of new rails until 2030






Turkey is among the most important countries of the Modern Silk Road project (from China to London)

Turkey will play a key role in the Modern Silk Road with its recently attracting mega investments like Marmaray, Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, Eurasia Tunnel, Çanakkale 1915 Bridge, 3rd Airport. The Edirne-Kars High-Speed Railway line, which is carried out together with the Chinese, is one of the important steps taken within the scope of the project



Strategic Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway Project ( 838 km )

The BTK Railway was the missing link of the much-heralded middle corridor of the New Silk Road, which is a multimodal trade route that goes from China to Europe via Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey ........ opened 30 October 2017

( goods will be able to reach Europe heading from South Korea, China, and India within 15 days ....... considerably less time than a journey by sea )





Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge ( one of the world's widest suspension bridges at 58.4 metres )

The Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge is a bridge for rail and motor vehicle transit over the Bosphorus strait to the north of two existing suspension bridges in ISTANBUL ( opened 26 August 2016 )

The Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge is other important step in terms of transportation infrastructure of the OBOR project ( One Belt, One Road - New silk way )





Çanakkale 1915 Bridge ( 3.563 m .. to become the longest suspension bridge in the world )






Marmaray Project

Marmaray is a railway project that connects the railway lines of Istanbul’s European and Asian sides with a tube tunnel passing under the Bosphorus. With the Marmaray and the 3rd Bridge being designed as part of the İron Silk Road, Turkey will make a significant contribution to the Iron Silk Road by completing the middle line of the Beijing-London line

opened in 2013. The project will be completed in 2018 with all






Eurasia Tunnel - ISTANBUL ( 5,4 km )

The Eurasia Tunnel is a road tunnel in Istanbul crossing underneath the the Bosphorus strait
The tunnel was officially opened on 20 December 2016








ENERGY PROJECTS

The total investment cost of the investments realized by private sector is $85 billion and thanks to these projects, supply security is no longer a problem for the country

Therefore, Turkish Government aims to focus more on the localization and diversification of the generation mix by realizing renewable, local coal and nuclear projects



3 Nuclear Power Plants ( $62 billion )

Turkey's first nuclear power plant to be operational by 2023

-- AKKUYU Nuclear Power Plant by 2023-2025 ( 4800 MW )
-- SINOP Nuclear Power Plant by 2023-2028 ( 4400 MW )
-- IGNEADA Nuclear Power Plant by 2030 ( 5300 MW )

Turkey and Russia launched construction of Turkey’s first nuclear power plant in the southern province of Mersin with a ceremony in the capital Ankara on April 3 2018







-- Eskişehir Coal fired Power Plant $5 billion ( 4.000 MW )
-- Cayırhan Coal fired Power Plant $1,2 billion ( 800 MW )




The Turkish government has made it a priority to increase the share of renewable sources in the country’s total installed power to 30% by 2023





SOLAR POWER

-- Karapınar Solar Power Plant $1,3 billion ( 1000 MW ) is the 2nd biggest solar power plant in the world after China ( Tengger Desert Solar Park – 1500MW )






WIND ENERGY

-- Turkey’s wind energy sector lures $12 billion in investments in 11 years

Turkey has 11GW of wind power stock available and has a national target of 20 GW of installed capacity by 2023

The country’s total energy target for 2023 is 100 GW of capacity


Turkey wind energy project will be held in October. The 1,200 MW offshore wind energy project will be the first in the country and the largest in the world ( $2 billion )







TANAP Gas Pipeline Project 1.841 km ( $10 billion ) opened in june 2018

The pipeline has a strategic importance for both Azerbaijan and Turkey. It allows the first Azerbaijani gas exports to Europe, beyond Turkey

It also strengthens the role of Turkey as a regional energy hub






Star Refinery Project ( $6,3 billion )

The refinery is expected to narrow Turkey’s current account deficit by $1.5 billion by alleviating raw material imports including diesel

by 2019 will be operating at full capacity




KANAL ISTANBUL PROJECT ( 45-50 km ) $15 billion

Kanal İstanbul (Channel Istanbul) is an artificial sea-level waterway, connecting the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara

The project is intended for the 100th anniversary in 2023 of the foundation of the Turkish Republic

Kanal Istanbul would accommodate 160 vessel crossings a day, as well as Submarines









ISTANBUL FINANCE CENTER ( $5 billion )

Aiming to expand its share from global FDI movements and raising its GDP in line with the 2023 vision, Turkey is due to launch an international financial center in Istanbul soon




34 Integrated Healthcare Campuses in 31 city ( $16 billion )

to modernize the public hospitals and expanding their bed capacity through uniting the regional hospitals within one campus

The Turkish Government has an extensive healthcare PPP pipeline with an estimated total capacity of +50.000 beds




Turkey has opened numerous private and public hospitals over the last 10 years, and 34 city hospitals equipped with the state-of-art technology that will be operational until 2023


Turkey is a strong contender in the medical tourism market.
Turkey boasts of zero waiting times, affordable and quality healthcare delivery.
specifically, in the areas of transplant surgery, radiation therapy for cancer, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and genomic medicine


Stating that patients from 146 countries choose Turkey as a destination to seek health,
the country attracts patients particularly from Turkic countries, Russia, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait


Turkey is ranked 4th in the global list for healthcare tourism in terms of the number of patients it serves and comes 3rd in terms of the revenue it generates from healthcare tourism

746,000 patients came to Turkey for treatment, and the sector generated $5.6 billion in revenues in 2017

Turkey eyes ealthcare services for 800,000 patients and secure $7.5 billion in 2018

and around 2 million medical tourists and $20 billion revenue are expected by 2023





Ankara ETLIK Integrated Healthcare Campus is the largest Healthcare Campus in the World
( 1,4 million m2 land .... $1,3 billion )

Ankara BILKENT Integrated Healthcare Campus is the 2nd largest Healthcare Campus in the World ( 1,3 million m2 land .... $1,2 billion )





5 new mega Industrial zones Project ( $9,5 billion )

Turkey will establish five mega industrial zones across the country for high-tech products
These industrial zones will initially attract an investment of $9.5 billion and create 35,000 jobs

China, South Korea and Singapore's industrial areas will be role models for Turkey's mega industrial zones

-- Trabzon Investment Island in the Black Sea region
-- Karasu Exclusive Investment Zone in southern Marmara
-- Filyos Industrial Zone in the western Black Sea region
-- Ceyhan Energy-Specialized Industrial Zone in the eastern Mediterranean
-- and another industrial center in the Aegean region



http://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/new-industry-project-to-provide-100-000-jobs-erdogan-133438
 
Unfortunately, you also added few failed and delayed projects as well. Most info should be updated.
 
DEFENCE INDUSTRY

ERDOGAN aims to turn Turkey into major defense industry power in 2023
Turkey’s defense industries has risen to 70% from 18% in the last 15 years

The monetary worth of over the 600 projects stands at $60 billion, including projects that are still in tender stages



Defence & Aviation Industry Base in Kazan/ANKARA ( $7 billion )

to house hundreds of local and foreign defense and aviation companies








Electronics specialist Aselsan, Turkey’s biggest defense company, plans to finish a plant for that purpose next year.

The $200 million investment in Golbasi, near Ankara, will see a facility that specializes in R&D, electronic warfare, long-range radar systems, intelligence systems, systems design and jammers


Roketsan will design the UFS to be capable, initially, of launching satellites into low-Earth orbit (500 to 700 kilometers) through a launching center the company will build and the Turkish Air Force will operate
 
Pakistan should look to getting Turkish trade deals to enhance Pakistani imports in exchange for financing Pakistani defense acquisitions. For Example, Pakistan is going to need 100 or so top of the line stealth fighters in ten years time (to start replacing the F-16 if possible), and while the Chinese have made great breakthroughs, Pakistan should also diversify its inventory to have many streams of high tech capabilities in an uncertain world.

Also Turkey and Pakistan could rebuild the SUPARCO Facilities for Turkish Polar (North-South) Satellite launches. Launching South From Pakistan would allow more higher orbits without the worry that launch vehicles will land on populated areas.
 
which one ? for example ?


all projects are completed or under construction and continues until 2030

-- Istanbul new Airport ( to be open on 29 October 2018 )
-- Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway Project - 838 km ( opened 30 October 2017 )
-- Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge ( opened 26 August 2016 )
-- Çanakkale 1915 Bridge - 3.563 m ( under construction ) by 2023
-- Marmaray Project ( opened in 2013 The project will be completed in 2018 with all )
-- Eurasia Tunnel - ISTANBUL - 5,4 km ( opened on 20 December 2016 )
-- AKKUYU Nuclear Power Plant ( under construction ) by 2023 also SINOP and IGNEADA Nuclear Power Plants until 2030
-- Eskişehir Coal fired Power Plant $5 billion - 4.000 MW ( under construction ) by 2019
-- Cayırhan Coal fired Power Plant $1,2 billion - 800 MW ( In 2017 the plant and mine were put up for bidding by EEÜAŞ and the Kolin-Kalyon Energy and Celikler Partnership won the tender

-- Karapınar Solar Power Plant $1,3 billion - 1000 MW ( Kalyon - YEKA - Siemens contracted the project in August 2017 )

-- 1,200 MW offshore wind energy project ( Siemens-led consortium, which includes Türkerler and Kalyon won the wind energy tender in 2018 )

-- TANAP Gas Pipeline Project 1.841 km - $10 billion ( opened in june 2018 )
-- Star Refinery Project - $6,3 billion ( by 2019 will be operating at full capacity )
-- Istanbul Finance Center - $5 billion ( under construction )
-- 34 Integrated Healthcare Campuses in 31 city - $16 billion ( 10 of 34 will be opened as of 2018 and 28 of 34 will be opened as of 2021)

-- 4773 km Highway Project - $47 billion ( The first priority projects will be completed by 2023 while the second priority should be ready by 2035 ) -- will add a total of 9,680km of motorways and bridges to the network

-- 10.000 km high speed railway - $45 billion until 2030 ( 1213 km high speed railway is completed and 2805 km high speed railway is under construction )

-- Kanal Istanbul Project $15 billion ( route of contentious Kanal Istanbul project finalized in 2017 )

-- Defence & Aviation Industry Base in Kazan/ANKARA - $7 billion ( start of construction by 2019 )


and many more Communication ,Maritime , Energy , transportation investments until 2023
 
For example renewable electricity targets are pretty old. New geothermal target is 2.000 and not 1.000 (it's already 1.200+ at the moment)

Sinop NPP will not be opened in 2023, it delayed significantly. It's construction supposed to start in 2016, yet we are in 2018, going to be in 2019 soon, and there is not even any contract or signature with any company.

Our wind farm projects lag behing the program, it supposed to reach 9.5k+ MW capacity in 2017, yet we are in 2018 and capacity is around 7500MW. If we could reach 15.000MW wind power plant capacity in 2023 that will be success (instead of 20.000MW).
 
I suppose Turkey is going to become one of the polars in coming multipolar world.
 
For example renewable electricity targets are pretty old. New geothermal target is 2.000 and not 1.000 (it's already 1.200+ at the moment)

Sinop NPP will not be opened in 2023, it delayed significantly. It's construction supposed to start in 2016, yet we are in 2018, going to be in 2019 soon, and there is not even any contract or signature with any company

Our wind farm projects lag behing the program, it supposed to reach 9.5k+ MW capacity in 2017, yet we are in 2018 and capacity is around 7500MW. If we could reach 15.000MW wind power plant capacity in 2023 that will be success.
Turkey ranks 4th in global geothermal power after the U.S, Philippines, and Indonesia

geothermal power capacity in 2016 was 460 MW, an additional $1.4 billion investment raised the capacity to 1,100 MW in 2017




about Sinop Nuclear Power Plant project ....... ( evet gecikme olacagına benziyor )
https://www.sabah.com.tr/ekonomi/20...r-santral-kurulacak-alan-havadan-goruntulendi

On May 3, 2013, an intergovernmental agreement was signed between Japan and Turkey to establish a nuclear power plant
The first unit of the Sinop nuclear power plant is planned to be operated in 2023, the second unit in 2024, the third unit in 2027 and the fourth unit in 2028





and 20.000 MW wind power plant capacity in 2023 is a target


As of the end of 2017, there is a wind power plant project with an installed capacity exceeding 10.121 MW

Source: http://tureb.com.tr/files/tureb_sayfa/duyurular/2018/03/tures2018_1_toplanti_sonuc_raporu.pdf



I added only real projects , not even one failed project

and The 1,200 MW offshore wind energy project will be the first in the country and the largest in the world ( $2 billion ) and ( Siemens-led consortium, which includes Türkerler and Kalyon won the wind energy tender in 2018 )
 
Turkish Military Bases in N.Cyprus , N.Iraq , Qatar , Somali







N.Cyprus : 40.000 troops , 300+ Tanks , 550+ AFVs , 72 SPGs and 15+ MLRS

N.Iraq : around 2500 troops , Tanks , Howitzers , AFVs

Somali : Turkey has set up its biggest overseas military base in the Somali capital, Mogadishu
Turkish Army will train 10,000 Somali troops and has the capacity to train at least 1,500 soldiers at a time

Qatar : The base has a capacity to accommodate up to 5,000 troops , Army , Navy , Airforce and special forces

Turkish soldiers have arrived at Turkey's military base in Qatar as part of a joint defence agreement between the two countries






Sudan : Turkey will rebuild a ruined Ottoman port city on Sudan’s Red Sea coast and construct a naval dock to maintain civilian and military vessels




5000+ Turkish troops are in Syria bases in Al-Bab, Al-Rai, Akhtarin and Jarablus new bases were followed at Atme and Darat Izza

2000 Turkish troops are in Afganistan to control capital

400 Turkish troops are in Kosovo

70 Turkish troops are in Azerbaijan

24 Turkish troops are in Turkish naval base Albania
( an Albanian-Turkish military cooperation agreement was signed in 1992 that encompassed rebuilding Albania's Pasha Liman Base by Turkey alongside granted access for Turkish use )
 
Turkish Navy adopts new high-sea strategy


Turkey’s Naval Forces aim to protect lanes of communication on the high seas to assure global maritime security and protect national interests under an austere defense budget as part of its new strategy

the Navy must be a versatile, well-trained, and well-equipped force that can be deployed at strategic distances


the Navy will make the best use of Turkey’s shipbuilding and design capacity at domestic naval and private shipyards, research centers, and via the defense industry


Within a decade, the Turkish Naval Forces will focus on conducting operations other than war by building a reconfigurable landing platform with airlift capability, a combat-support ship, multifunctional frigates with unmanned and manned rotary-wing aircraft, as well as air-independent propulsion submarines


The Navy aims to advance its limited-strike ability over the next 10 years through the acquisition of a multipurpose landing platform with short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) aircraft, air defense frigates and unmanned underwater vehicles


Naval Forces deployed in accordance with the requirements of peace, crisis and conflict situations undertake various tasks, such as
  • to eliminate threats to the homeland from the farthest distance
  • to support the development of bilateral or multilateral cooperation initiatives
  • to contribute to the development and maintenance of relations and regional / global stability
  • to shape the behaviours of other actors by playing an active role during crisis management
  • to protect maritime rights and interests

The way a country utilises its naval forces also reveals the nature of its foreign policy. The task spectrum of Naval Forces includes the following duties
  • Sea control and power projection
  • Strike operations
  • Sea denial and protection of maritime transportation
  • Maritime security operations and control of maritime jurisdiction areas
  • Presence and show of flag, peace keeping operations
  • Non-combatant evacuation operations
  • Humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and Search and Rescue operations



$15 billion new projects

-- 4 ADA class stealth Corvettes ( 2 in service , more 2 by 2019-2020 )
-- 4 MILGEM-I class stealth Frigates between 2021 and 2024
-- 6 Type214TN class AIP Submarines between 2021 and 2026
-- 2 BAYRAKTAR class LST entered service in 2018
-- 1 TCG ANADOLU Amphibious Assault Ship by 2021
-- 1 TCG TRAKYA Amphibious Assault Ship ( planned )
-- 1 New Replenishment Ship ( 200 meters ) by 2023
-- 4 TF-2000 class Destroyers

-- ATMACA Anti ship Missile
-- GEZGIN LACM ( land attack cruise missile )
-- ORKA leightweight Torpedo
-- AKYA heavyweight Torpedo
-- TUFAN hypersonic Electromagnetic Railgun
-- HIZIR Torpedo Countermeasure System for Surface Ships
-- HIZIR-LFAS Low Frequency Towed Active Sonar
-- ZOKA Acoustic Torpedo Countermeasure Decoy
-- ZARGANA Submarine Torpedo Counter Measure System
-- TORK Hard-Kill Torpedo Countermeasure System
-- 450km CAFRAD naval Radar






ADA class stealth Corvette ( in service )

National origin : TURKEY
Length : 99,5 m
Displacement : 2400 tons
Range : 3500 nm
Speed : 29 knots

GENESIS Combat Management System
250 km SMART-S mk2 search Radar
TBT-01 Yakamoz Sonar
Aselsan ARES-2N Electronic Warfare System
Aselsan HIZIR Torpedo counter measure System

-- 1 x 76 mm Oto Melera Super Rapid Gun ( 40 km )
-- 8 x HARPOON Anti ship Missiles ( 140 km )
-- 21 x RAM ( 9 km )
-- 6 x Mk 46 Mod 5 Torpedos
-- 2 x 12,7 mm Aselsan STAMP Stabilized Machine Gun Platforms
-- 1 x Sikorsky S70 Seahawk ASW Helicopter










MILGEM - I class Frigate ( under construction )

National origin : TURKEY
Length : 113m
Displacement : 3000 tons
Range : 6000 nm
Speed : 29 knots

GENESIS Combat Management System
250 km SMART-S mk2 search Radar
TBT-01 Yakamoz Sonar
Aselsan ARES-2N Electronic Warfare System
Aselsan HIZIR Torpedo counter measure System
16 cells MK-41 VLS

-- 1 x 76 mm Oto Melera Super Rapid Gun ( 40 km )
-- 16 x ATMACA Anti ship Missiles ( 220+ km )
-- 64 x ESSM Air Defense Missiles ( 50 km )
-- 1 x Phalanx Mk-15 Blok 1B CIWS
-- 6 x Mk 46 Mod 5 Torpedos
-- 2 x 25 mm Aselsan STOP Machine Gun Platforms
-- 1 x Sikorsky S70 Seahawk ASW Helicopter










TF-2000 class Destroyer ( under development )

National origin : TURKEY
Length : 150 m
Displacement : 7000 tons
Speed : 29 knots

GENESIS Combat Management System
CAFRAD Multi Functional Phased Array Radar ( 450km )
Aselsan ARES-2N Electronic Warfare System
Aselsan HIZIR Torpedo counter measure System
Aselsan HIZIR-LFAS Low Frequency Towed Active Sonar

48 or 64 cells MK-41 VLS

1 x 127 mm Oto Melara Naval Gun ( 120 km )
16 x ATMACA Anti ship Missiles ( 220+km )
HISAR-O Air Defense Missile
HISAR-U Air Defense Missile
GEZGIN Naval Cruise Missile
RUM-139 VL ASROC
Phalanx Mk-15 Blok 1B CIWS
25 mm Aselsan STAMP
ORKA Lightweight Torpedo
Sikorsky S-70B Seahawk Helicopter










Type 214TN class Submarine ( under construction )

National origin : Germany-TURKEY
Length : 67,6 m
Displacement : 2013 tons
Range : 12000 nm
Speed : 20 knots

UGM-84A Harpoon Blok II or ATMACA Anti ship Missile
GEZGIN Land attack Cruise Missile
Mk48 ADCAP Mod6 or AKYA Heavy Torpedo
Aselsan TORK Hard-Kill Torpedo Countermeasure System










BAYRAKTAR class Landing Ship Tank ( LST ) in service

National origin : TURKEY
Length : 138 m
Displacement : 7.254 tons
Range : 5000 nm
Speed : 18 knots

Capacity : 496 troops .... 20 Tanks









TCG ANADOLU Amphibious Assault Ship ( under construction )

National origin : Spain-TURKEY
Length : 232 m
Displacement : 27400 tons
Range : 9000 nm
Speed : 21 knots

12 F-35B Fighter Jets in Aircraft Carrier Mode

 
Turkey's leading defense firm and electronics giant ASELSAN to produce of healthcare devices in Turkey


Magnetic resonance (MR) imaging scanners, ultrasound machines, positron emission tomography (PET) machines, digital X-ray machines and monitors


85% dependence of foreign sources of health technology in Turkey and $2 billion of imports from this area
Imports of $2 billion per year will be reduced





ASELSAN develops mobile digital radiography and domestic MR image system with own resources to prepare for this project


 
Turkey's first high resolution electro-optical satellite GÖKTÜRK-2 has been indigenously designed by Turkish Aerospace Industries and TÜBİTAK Space cooperation

launched on December 18, 2012 and the satellite is still under the operation of Turkish Air Forces from Ankara/Turkey Ground Station







Turkey’s first indigenously developed micro satellite LAGARI expected to be launched into space by 2019

LAGARI micro satellite is equipped with advanced camera and orientation control system, which brings high resolution near-time live tactical surveillance, monitoring, also mapping capabilities at very low cost








Turkey's first indigenously developed telecommunication satellite TURKSAT-6A expected to be launched into space by 2020

TÜRKSAT 6A will bring extended capabilities and additional capacity for high and secure data transfer applications with 20 Ku-Band transponders that can be operated simultaneously

Turkey became one of the 10 countries that can produce communications satellites










Roketsan will design the UFS to be capable, initially, of launching satellites into low-Earth orbit (500 to 700 kilometers) through a launching center the company will build and the Turkish Air Force will operate

 
Turkish local consortium working on three electric car models


The total investment in the indigenous car project is estimated at $3,7 billion

The consortium noted that mass production is slated to start by the end of 2021 with the launch of the prototype scheduled for 2019

in November 2017, Anadolu Group, BMC, Kıraça Holding, Turkcell and Zorlu Holding launched a joint venture to produce Turkey’s first domestically-made car


Anadolu, BMC and Kıraça are already directly involved in car manufacturing, while Turkcell is the country’s largest mobile operator and will engage in the project for technological support. Zorlu is a multi-sector conglomerate, which manufactures computers and white goods along with many other businesses







Electric Vehicle battery Factory in Turkey by 2023 ( $4,5 billion )

Zorlu Holding, renowned for their innovative technology investments signed a strategically important preliminary agreement that will raise the profile of Turkey in global battery technology


in 2017 Chinese investment firm GSR bought Nissan Motor Co’s electric vehicle battery business - Automotive Energy Supply Corp - including battery plants in Japan, the US and England

in February 2018 GSR signed a $4.5 billion joint venture deal with Turkey’s Zorlu Holding to build a factory that would launch production in 2023 for batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems



The 25,000 MW-capacity battery factory to start operations in 2023, will produce batteries to power 500,000 electric vehicles

The investments under the partnership deal will earn the Turkish economy a high added value export revenue of $6 billion in the long run








http://en.zorlu.com.tr/en/media-cen...ng-signed-a-partnership-deal-with-gsr-capital
 
Turkey’s Turkcell and Nokia collaborate on 5G technology



Turkey’s leading GSM operator Turkcell and Finland-based mobile phone giant Nokia have signed an agreement to develop new technologies ( September 08 2018 )

The two companies will work on the Internet of Things [IoT], smart automobile technologies, online medicine, and automatization for the Turkcell network


Joint projects will contribute to Turkey’s target to become one of the leading countries in the field, the statement read

5G refers to the fifth generation, mobile wireless standard technology





http://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/turkeys-turkcell-nokia-collaborate-on-5g-technology-136616









TEKNOPARK ISTANBUL - Turkey's technology Base / Innovation hub of Turkey ( $4 billion )


Teknopark Istanbul is a science and technology park which is being developed by the Undersecretariat for Defence Industries and the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce to contribute to Turkey’s technology development capacity for local and international entrepreneurs

-- 220 R&D Companies
-- 4000 R&D Employees
-- 1000 Projects







https://teknoparkistanbul.com.tr/en
 

