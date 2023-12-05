What's new

Turkish Members Join the New PDF

PakistaniandProud

PakistaniandProud

FULL MEMBER
Apr 30, 2012
1,466
0
988
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
pdf.defence.pk

JOIN NOW: New PDF Website. PDF is already starting to shutdown.

We've finally finished the groundworks for the new Pakistani Defence Forum. As it is still fairly new, we will need some time to make things look more neat and clear, and to make it faster and more fluid. The goal of this forum is to replicate PDF with a more modern user interference that also...
pdf.defence.pk

Chances are this forum could close anytime soon.
 
PakistaniandProud said:
pdf.defence.pk

JOIN NOW: New PDF Website. PDF is already starting to shutdown.

We've finally finished the groundworks for the new Pakistani Defence Forum. As it is still fairly new, we will need some time to make things look more neat and clear, and to make it faster and more fluid. The goal of this forum is to replicate PDF with a more modern user interference that also...
pdf.defence.pk

Chances are this forum could close anytime soon.
Click to expand...
I already joined but I'm still hoping that this one survives one way or another.

I have faith in @WebMaster
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

RayKalm
JOIN: As PDF is coming to an End, Here is a Temporary Discord Community, a place to stay in touch until we've got things figured out
2 3
Replies
42
Views
3K
Dr. Strangelove
Dr. Strangelove
Smoke
DISCORD FOR PDF POST CONTINUATION
Replies
2
Views
153
Smoke
Smoke
GamoAccu
Thin Ice in the Himalayas: Handling the India-China Border Dispute
Replies
0
Views
192
GamoAccu
GamoAccu
Neelo
Abdul Rehman Majeed needs to be banned
2
Replies
21
Views
4K
VkdIndian
VkdIndian
dBSPL
The United States is reportedly in talks with Armenia to establish a military base in the Zangezur Corridor
2 3
Replies
39
Views
2K
LegionnairE
LegionnairE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom