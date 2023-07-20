Turkish government workers remove Arabic signs in Adana

ThunderCat
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Jul 29, 2009
- Messages
- 2,465
- Reaction score
- -2
Was Bhutto truly a nationalist though? ZAB or Benazir?Populists/Nationalists are alive even if they are dead. i.e. Ataturk, Hitler, Stalin, Naser, Bhutto etc.
ZAB. I mean you can make the argument he created "jiyalas" in Sindh and Punjab and even today they chant "Bhutto Zinda Hai"Was Bhutto truly a nationalist though? ZAB or Benazir?
Yes or atleast that was the image and still isWas Bhutto truly a nationalist though? ZAB or Benazir?
Why do you repeat this lie over and over again? Why do you create the notion that AKP voters are pro refugee and migration? This is obviously not the case. There's a common agreement in the Turkish society that refugees and illegals have to go! Stop equating legal Pakistani immigrants to illegal Afghani invaders.Anything that Erdogan associates himself with the nationalists hate and boycott.
Does that include removing Turkish in Arabic script from Ottoman historic sites or from the old cemeteries in Istanbul?Why do you repeat this lie over and over again? Why do you create the notion that AKP voters are pro refugee and migration? This is obviously not the case. There's a common agreement in the Turkish society that refugees and illegals have to go! Stop equating legal Pakistani immigrants to illegal Afghani invaders.
With the exception of religious scriptures, signs and texts in Arabic are not acceptable in TÜRKiye. I'm sorry.
This doesn't deserve a thread tbh let them remove it what should we do? And why is an Arabic sign even important?