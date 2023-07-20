What's new

Turkish government workers remove Arabic signs in Adana

I don't understand this. These nationalists have gone crazy. They hate Pakistanis. They hate Arabs. They hate Afghans. They hate Erdogan.
 
This doesn't deserve a thread tbh let them remove it what should we do? And why is an Arabic sign even important?
 
Populists/Nationalists are alive even if they are dead. i.e. Ataturk, Hitler, Stalin, Naser, Bhutto etc.
 
Dalit said:
Anything that Erdogan associates himself with the nationalists hate and boycott.
Click to expand...
Why do you repeat this lie over and over again? Why do you create the notion that AKP voters are pro refugee and migration? This is obviously not the case. There's a common agreement in the Turkish society that refugees and illegals have to go! Stop equating legal Pakistani immigrants to illegal Afghani invaders.

With the exception of religious scriptures, signs and texts in Arabic are not acceptable in TÜRKiye. I'm sorry.
 
Kejo said:
Why do you repeat this lie over and over again? Why do you create the notion that AKP voters are pro refugee and migration? This is obviously not the case. There's a common agreement in the Turkish society that refugees and illegals have to go! Stop equating legal Pakistani immigrants to illegal Afghani invaders.

With the exception of religious scriptures, signs and texts in Arabic are not acceptable in TÜRKiye. I'm sorry.
Click to expand...
Does that include removing Turkish in Arabic script from Ottoman historic sites or from the old cemeteries in Istanbul?
 
Bleek said:
This doesn't deserve a thread tbh let them remove it what should we do? And why is an Arabic sign even important?
Click to expand...

I posted it because I'd like to see people's opinions on it. Just about every thread posted here is not asking people to do something about it, rather than publish opinions. Nothing wrong with that.

If you ask me about threads where people were were actually asked to do something was when I posted Afghan profiles on Quora impersonating as other nationalities.

Some people co-operated, but the other answers were there's no point in it. And I can agree to some extent. But try to understand, me posting here jut like anyone else is for seeing other peoples beliefs on it, not asking them to do anything.

I hope I am making my self clear. And I agree, it's their country. They should be allowed to do what they want within their own borders.
 

Similar threads

D
Saudi Arabia signs major order for Turkish drones
Replies
4
Views
98
dani191
D
Viet
Another Deal Signed: Examining Turkish Airlines' New Codeshare Agreement With Vietnam Airlines
Replies
0
Views
151
Viet
Viet
beijingwalker
China, Arab countries sign 30 agreements worth almost $10bln
Replies
1
Views
296
The SC
The SC
islamrules2020
  • Locked
Turkish hardcore racist kaffir trying to stop a woman from speaking Arabic
2 3 4 5
Replies
62
Views
2K
ThunderCat
ThunderCat
dBSPL
High quality Oil was found in the "Çukurova 1 and Çukurova 2" research fields affiliated with the Turkish Petroleum Corporation in Adana
Replies
3
Views
1K
Dalit
Dalit

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom