Turkish F-35 vs Israeli F-35

Israel has a unique position in the project because it is the only country that is allowed to equip the F-35 with its avionics and software
on the other hand Turkish Airforce F-35s always will be dependent on the US
the F-35 like as a flying computer
The internal programming of the F-35 includes more than 8 million lines of code, more than 4 times as much as the F-22
1 .... Mission data loads (MDL)
They contain extensive information about potential targets, enemy combat aircraft and other possible threats, such as air defense positions, each with its electronic or infrared signatures
The MDL has to be loaded into the F-35’s onboard computer before each mission and has to be updated after each mission
More serious is the lack of mission data loads (MDL)
without this MDL, the F-35 cannot find its targets or escape possible threats. Its stealth capability largely depends on the MDL to calculate optimal flight routes around enemy air defense and interceptors
Only one location in the US is currently capable of programming the MDL for all F-35s
2 ... Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS)
Another major weakness of the F-35
ALIS is a complex computer system consisting of 65 individual programs with 16 million lines of code that continuously collects and analyzes aircraft data.
It is used among other things, for resource planning, threat analyses, maintenance diagnoses and planning, and for ordering spare parts
All F-35s including those from partner countries must update their mission files and ALIS profiles before and after each flight in the ALIS mainframe in the US
also there are risks of cyber attacks
the data from each F-35 is downloaded, then it is first electronically sent to the ALIS mainframe in the US which then forwards it to the Lockheed Martin
From there the updated data on the mainframe will be transferred back to all F-35s, even overseas....... If the Internet connection from the US to Turkey,
for example, is interrupted by cyber attacks on network nodes or sabotage to the underwater cables, the F-35s cut off from ALIS in Turkey
so Israel has a legitimate concern that an F-35 will become inoperable in the middle of a conflict because of cyber attacks compromised ALIS
Israel is staying outside the global network with ALIS or has installed its maintenance software
However, ALIS is not only exposed to cyber threats on the internet
but also some JSF partner countries believe that it transmits too much operational data to the US
The ALIS network also provides the US with active control over the F-35s stationed in partner countries by distributing updates and patches of both internal and external F-35 software
and In the future, ALIS could also be used by the US as a Trojan horse to import malicious software into F-35s and paralyze them on the software side
Israeli Airforce can use F-35s against Turkey
but Turkish Airforce can not use F-35s against Israel
Turkish Airforce can use F-35s against only Iran,Russia,Egypt even with American permission
TAI TFX 5th generattion indigenous Fighter Jet for simply due to politics and industrial independence
roll-out : 2023
first flight : 2026
length : 19m
wingspan : 12m
over 27,215kg in MTOW
maximum speed of Mach 2
service ceiling of over 55,000ft
combat radius of over 600 nautical miles
