Turkish F-35 vs Israeli F-35

the F-35 like as a flying computerThe internal programming of the F-35 includes more than 8 million lines of code, more than 4 times as much as the F-22They contain extensive information about potential targets, enemy combat aircraft and other possible threats, such as air defense positions, each with its electronic or infrared signaturesThe MDL has to be loaded into the F-35’s onboard computer before each mission and has to be updated after each missionMore serious is the lack of mission data loads (MDL)without this MDL, the F-35 cannot find its targets or escape possible threats. Its stealth capability largely depends on the MDL to calculate optimal flight routes around enemy air defense and interceptorsOnly one location in the US is currently capable of programming the MDL for all F-35sAnother major weakness of the F-35ALIS is a complex computer system consisting of 65 individual programs with 16 million lines of code that continuously collects and analyzes aircraft data.It is used among other things, for resource planning, threat analyses, maintenance diagnoses and planning, and for ordering spare partsAll F-35s including those from partner countries must update their mission files and ALIS profiles before and after each flight in the ALIS mainframe in the USthe data from each F-35 is downloaded, then it is first electronically sent to the ALIS mainframe in the US which then forwards it to the Lockheed MartinFrom there the updated data on the mainframe will be transferred back to all F-35s, even overseas....... If the Internet connection from the US to Turkey,for example, is interrupted by cyber attacks on network nodes or sabotage to the underwater cables, the F-35s cut off from ALIS in Turkeyso Israel has a legitimate concern that an F-35 will become inoperable in the middle of a conflict because of cyber attacks compromised ALISHowever, ALIS is not only exposed to cyber threats on the internetbut also some JSF partner countries believe that it transmits too much operational data to the USThe ALIS network also provides the US with active control over the F-35s stationed in partner countries by distributing updates and patches of both internal and external F-35 softwareand In the future, ALIS could also be used by the US as a Trojan horse to import malicious software into F-35s and paralyze them on the software sideTurkish Airforce can use F-35s against only Iran,Russia,Egypt even with American permissionlength : 19mwingspan : 12mover 27,215kg in MTOWmaximum speed of Mach 2service ceiling of over 55,000ftcombat radius of over 600 nautical miles