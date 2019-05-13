What's new

Turkish F-35 vs Israeli F-35

Israel has a unique position in the project because it is the only country that is allowed to equip the F-35 with its avionics and software






on the other hand Turkish Airforce F-35s always will be dependent on the US


the F-35 like as a flying computer
The internal programming of the F-35 includes more than 8 million lines of code, more than 4 times as much as the F-22


1 .... Mission data loads (MDL)

They contain extensive information about potential targets, enemy combat aircraft and other possible threats, such as air defense positions, each with its electronic or infrared signatures

The MDL has to be loaded into the F-35’s onboard computer before each mission and has to be updated after each mission

More serious is the lack of mission data loads (MDL)
without this MDL, the F-35 cannot find its targets or escape possible threats. Its stealth capability largely depends on the MDL to calculate optimal flight routes around enemy air defense and interceptors

Only one location in the US is currently capable of programming the MDL for all F-35s




2 ... Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS)

Another major weakness of the F-35

ALIS is a complex computer system consisting of 65 individual programs with 16 million lines of code that continuously collects and analyzes aircraft data.
It is used among other things, for resource planning, threat analyses, maintenance diagnoses and planning, and for ordering spare parts

All F-35s including those from partner countries must update their mission files and ALIS profiles before and after each flight in the ALIS mainframe in the US


also there are risks of cyber attacks

the data from each F-35 is downloaded, then it is first electronically sent to the ALIS mainframe in the US which then forwards it to the Lockheed Martin

From there the updated data on the mainframe will be transferred back to all F-35s, even overseas....... If the Internet connection from the US to Turkey,
for example, is interrupted by cyber attacks on network nodes or sabotage to the underwater cables, the F-35s cut off from ALIS in Turkey



so Israel has a legitimate concern that an F-35 will become inoperable in the middle of a conflict because of cyber attacks compromised ALIS

Israel is staying outside the global network with ALIS or has installed its maintenance software


However, ALIS is not only exposed to cyber threats on the internet
but also some JSF partner countries believe that it transmits too much operational data to the US

The ALIS network also provides the US with active control over the F-35s stationed in partner countries by distributing updates and patches of both internal and external F-35 software

and In the future, ALIS could also be used by the US as a Trojan horse to import malicious software into F-35s and paralyze them on the software side



Israeli Airforce can use F-35s against Turkey
but Turkish Airforce can not use F-35s against Israel

Turkish Airforce can use F-35s against only Iran,Russia,Egypt even with American permission





TAI TFX 5th generattion indigenous Fighter Jet for simply due to politics and industrial independence

roll-out : 2023
first flight : 2026

length : 19m
wingspan : 12m
over 27,215kg in MTOW
maximum speed of Mach 2
service ceiling of over 55,000ft
combat radius of over 600 nautical miles

 
The most scary thing about the F-35 is we don't know just how much the jet is capable of. I feel like the information you listed might be incorrect or distorted - any source?
 
2023 is only 4 years away, did the work even start yet?
 
Bengal71 said:
2023 is only 4 years away, did the work even start yet?
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/turk...region-tf-x-mmu-stealth-fighter.581915/page-2

  • Concept design of TF-X commenced in 2013
  • Engineering and Pre-Design Study (Phase-1) kicked off in 2016.
  • BAE system joined into Phase-1 in January 2017. They accepted to provide 400 engineer/year to TF-X design office.
  • Phase-1 will be completed by 2019-2020 and Phase-2 (Critical Design Review & Prototype production) will commence in same year.
  • (7) TF-X prototypes will be produced for testing, certification and qualification of aircraft in Phase-2. Completion of P-2 will take ~8 years.
  • The cost of P1: ~1,3 billion $, Phase-2: ~7,3 billion $
  • Direct involvement of total engineers/technicians for Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD): 3200, while indirect involvement for EMD phase: 11200 person.
  • Serial production cost: ~14 billion $
  • Roll-out: 2023, First Flight: 2026
 
MMM-E said:
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/turk...region-tf-x-mmu-stealth-fighter.581915/page-2

  • Concept design of TF-X commenced in 2013
  • Engineering and Pre-Design Study (Phase-1) kicked off in 2016.
  • BAE system joined into Phase-1 in January 2017. They accepted to provide 400 engineer/year to TF-X design office.
  • Phase-1 will be completed by 2019-2020 and Phase-2 (Critical Design Review & Prototype production) will commence in same year.
  • (7) TF-X prototypes will be produced for testing, certification and qualification of aircraft in Phase-2. Completion of P-2 will take ~8 years.
  • The cost of P1: ~1,3 billion $, Phase-2: ~7,3 billion $
  • Direct involvement of total engineers/technicians for Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD): 3200, while indirect involvement for EMD phase: 11200 person.
  • Serial production cost: ~14 billion $
  • Roll-out: 2023, First Flight: 2026
If P-2 take ~8 years, how can the roll out be in 2023 and first flight in 2026?
 
Bengal71 said:
If P-2 take ~8 years, how can the roll out be in 2023 and first flight in 2026?
P-2 between 2021-2029 = Prototype production , roll-out , first flight , testing , certification and qualification



Turkish Aerospace Industries's world class facilities and machinery on a 4 million sqm area with a state of the art industrial facility of over 296.000 sqm under roof

 
Israeli Airforce can use F-35s against Turkey
but Turkish Airforce can not use F-35s against Israel

Turkish Airforce can use F-35s against only Iran,Russia,Egypt ( Russia and Iran also not reliable partners )

-- The MDL ( Mission data loads ) has to be loaded into the F-35’s onboard computer before each mission and has to be updated after each mission

-- All F-35s including those from partner countries must update their mission files and ALIS ( Autonomic Logistics Information System ) profiles before and after each flight

Only the US is currently capable of programming the MDL and ALIS for all F-35s
 
Isreal has most advanced f35 version most of electronic warfare capabilities are unknown Wheare as Turkish.are. already.facing sanctions of f35. I think they might get downgraded.version
 
50cent said:
Isreal has most advanced f35 version most of electronic warfare capabilities are unknown Wheare as Turkish.are. already.facing sanctions of f35. I think they might get downgraded.version
Israel forced the US to give downgraded version of the F-35 to Turkey
but Turkey is not customer , Turkey is a global partner of F-35 program



Block3F version = full avionics and weapon capabilies / Full warfighting capability
Block3i version = new technology hardware , new Helmet with improved display System
Block2B version = basic close air support/interdiction and initial air to air combat capabilities
Block1 and 2A = basic navigation , mission planning , flight displays , voice communications and threat jamming / only training capability


img_0611-e1534571596231.jpg
 
so only the Zionist f-35 are capable of somewhat independent combat as long as they have ammo.

Other nations will be completely dependent on American permission.

who in their right minds would spend billions of dollars on a system the americans can pretty much control at any time?

IRan-Iraq war proved to Iran the importance of independent fighting capability
 

