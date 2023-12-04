Turkish drone with EW/SIGNAL capabilities

An agreement with the amount of TRY 556.743.098,81 and USD 30.262.532,56 is signed between ASELSAN and the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye Defence Industry Agency regarding development, production and integration of Electronic Warfare Systems for Unmanned Air Vehicles (UAV).
Within the context of this contract, the deliveries will be completed between the years 2025 and 2029.
Another reason for our allies to buy Akinci.
